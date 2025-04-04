Say goodbye to baggage fees – Roka's new collection is the travel hack of the summer

QUICK SUMMARY Roka has just launched the Gatwick travel collection, with three bags included in the lineup. The small (£79.95) fits under most airline seats, the medium (£89.95) is ideal for overhead compartments, and the large (£99.95) makes the ultimate weekender or check-in duffel.

Travel these days can be such a hassle, and that’s before you even get to the baggage fees. As someone who travels quite a bit for work, I’m constantly shocked at how expensive it’s become, meaning I often find myself trying to cram everything I need for a three day trip into one of the best backpacks. Honestly, I get stressed just thinking about it.

That said, there’s a reason why Decathlon’s infamous travel bag went viral a few years ago, and ever since, people have been on the hunt for a high-quality, under-seat travel bag that actually works. This means I had to share Roka’s latest launch, and I have a feeling you’re going to love it just as much as I do.

Known for its stylish and functional range of luggage, Roka has just introduced the Gatwick travel collection, and it’s pretty much perfect for anyone looking to avoid the rising costs of checked baggage this summer.

The Gatwick line is all about effortless, stylish travel – whether you're jetting off for a weekend getaway or a longer trip. The collection includes three sizes, each featuring multi-functional handles and straps, plenty of smart pockets, and a waterproof base.

The small size (£79.95) is a spot-on carry-on that fits neatly under most airline seats, and the medium (£89.95) is great for overhead compartments. The large (£99.95) is the perfect weekender or check-in duffel.

The colours are exactly what you'd expect from Roka – clean, tonal and effortlessly chic. I’m especially obsessed with the yellow, so much so that I’m half tempted to book a flight just for an excuse to show it off at the airport.

(Image credit: Roka)