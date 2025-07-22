Troubadour unveils largest backpack yet for effortless weekend travel

QUICK SUMMARY Troubadour has just launched its largest backpack to date, the Apex Travel. It meets most major airline carry-on requirements and features a suitcase-style flat-pack lid, CrashPad laptop protection, a luggage sleeve, and hideaway straps. Priced at £329/$329, it’s available exclusively in black from Troubadour’s online store and Soho location.

Troubadour has built a strong reputation for the best backpacks over the years, with the Apex Compact Backpack 3.0 recently earning a five stars in our full review. Now, the brand is scaling things up with the launch of its largest backpack yet

The Apex Travel is built for longer weekends and short trips, offering maximum space whilst still fitting within carry-on requirements for most major airlines. It expands from 33L to a 42L, thanks to a smart zip-around expansion system that gives you that extra bit of room when you need it.

It's priced at £329/$329 and is available exclusively in black – either from Troubadour’s online store or at Soho location. Officially, it launches today, though the site still shows that stock is coming, so we're hoping it probably won’t stay that way for long.

(Image credit: Troubadour)

This roomy new addition joins Troubadour’s popular Apex collection, alongside hits like the Apex Backpack 3.0 and the Compact version I mentioned earlier. The line has earned a solid following for blending everyday function with sleek, understated style.

Other clever features of the Apex Travel include a Flat-Pack Lid System, CrashPad Laptop Protection, and a luggage sleeve with hideaway backpack straps – perfect for clean hand-carry mode when you’re navigating the airport like a pro.

(Image credit: Troubadour)