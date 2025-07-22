This beach-inspired BUFF drop won’t last long, and that’s exactly the point
BUFF teams up with Surfrider Foundation and artist Ian Ross for a striking, sustainable collection that celebrates impermanence
“There’s no keeping it – and that’s the point.”
That’s how artist Ian Ross describes the fleeting nature of his sand art, which forms the creative heart of BUFF’s new summer collaboration with ocean protection nonprofit Surfrider Foundation.
But while Ross’s work vanishes with the tide, its message sticks, and now, so does the gear.
BUFF, which just last month entered into a whole new market by releasing its inaugural sock line, has taken Ross’s flowing, intuitive sand designs and reimagined them as wearable pieces that honour both nature’s beauty and its fragility.
The capsule features four warm-weather favourites, including the CoolNet UV Neckwear, Merino Lightweight Neckwear, Knitted Beanie, and 5-Panel Go Cap, in coastal shades of blue and tan, lifted straight from the beach.
As you'd expect from the Catalan brand, each item is designed at BUFF’s Barcelona HQ and manufactured using 100% renewable energy.
It’s another step in the brand’s steady shift toward sustainability, following its B Corp certification and ongoing commitment to making gear that respects the planet.
The Surfrider Foundation, meanwhile, has been fighting for clean oceans and accessible beaches since the 1980s, with over 200 chapters around the world.
A portion of proceeds from this limited-edition range will go directly to support Surfrider’s educational, activist, and community work.
So yes, this gear looks good, but it also does good. And in a time when outdoor gear is starting to tell bigger stories about climate, purpose, and community, this one speaks volumes.
The BUFF x Surfrider collection is available now at BUFF.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
