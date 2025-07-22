This beach-inspired BUFF drop won’t last long, and that’s exactly the point

“There’s no keeping it – and that’s the point.”

That’s how artist Ian Ross describes the fleeting nature of his sand art, which forms the creative heart of BUFF’s new summer collaboration with ocean protection nonprofit Surfrider Foundation.

But while Ross’s work vanishes with the tide, its message sticks, and now, so does the gear.

BUFF, which just last month entered into a whole new market by releasing its inaugural sock line, has taken Ross’s flowing, intuitive sand designs and reimagined them as wearable pieces that honour both nature’s beauty and its fragility.

The capsule features four warm-weather favourites, including the CoolNet UV Neckwear, Merino Lightweight Neckwear, Knitted Beanie, and 5-Panel Go Cap, in coastal shades of blue and tan, lifted straight from the beach.

Ian Ross (Image credit: BUFF)

As you'd expect from the Catalan brand, each item is designed at BUFF’s Barcelona HQ and manufactured using 100% renewable energy.

It’s another step in the brand’s steady shift toward sustainability, following its B Corp certification and ongoing commitment to making gear that respects the planet.

The Surfrider Foundation, meanwhile, has been fighting for clean oceans and accessible beaches since the 1980s, with over 200 chapters around the world.

A portion of proceeds from this limited-edition range will go directly to support Surfrider’s educational, activist, and community work.

So yes, this gear looks good, but it also does good. And in a time when outdoor gear is starting to tell bigger stories about climate, purpose, and community, this one speaks volumes.

The BUFF x Surfrider collection is available now at BUFF.