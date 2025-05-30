Why The North Face’s latest modular outdoor gear matters more than you think

The North Face has just dropped its most versatile outdoor gear system yet, and it’s not just another capsule collection.

Called All-Mountain Purpose (or AMP for short), this modular range is built for the evolving explorer: someone who might fast-hike on Saturday, scramble a ridge on Sunday, and throw in some alpine running for good measure.

The core idea of the collection is a simple idea: rather than designing kit for specific activities, why not make one that adapts to many?

The result is a tightly curated system of ultralight, technical pieces that play well together in any configuration.

From the 2.5L Signal DryVent shell jacket (The North Face) to the Trail Lite Speed 30 backpack (The North Face) and breathable FlashDry-XD apparel, everything in the range is highly packable, protective and built to mix and match.

A standout feature is the return of LIGHTRANGE, The North Face’s breathable sun protection tech, now woven into the new Sunriser Hoodie, a lightweight staple you’ll want for any exposed ridge or midday summit.

Add in flexible layering pieces like the Stormgap Powergrid Hoodie (The North Face) and the Stolemberg Convertible Pant (The North Face), and you’ve got yourself a kit that works from the trailhead to the peak.

(Image credit: The North Face)

Modular gear isn’t a new concept, but it’s having a moment, especially as more people blend sports and disciplines outdoors.

Fastpacking, gravel riding, type-2 camping trips: they all demand lighter, more flexible gear.

With AMP, The North Face is stepping confidently into that space, creating a streamlined system that gives you options without weighing you down.

For anyone chasing new experiences in the mountains this summer, the All-Mountain Purpose collection might just be the only kit you need.

Head over to The North Face for more information.