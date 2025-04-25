66°North Trail Running Collection is a love letter to rugged landscapes

If you're the kind of runner who finds joy in getting a little lost on a mountain ridge, Icelandic premium outerwear brand 66°North has just delivered your next kit upgrade.

The brand's newly launched Helgafell running collection, created in collaboration with London-based photographer and director Rory Griffin, blends the brutal beauty of Iceland with the muddy magic of UK fell running.

Named after Helgafell, a peak on Iceland's Snæfellsnes Peninsula, the 14-piece unisex capsule is built with versatility in mind.

Think breathable fabrics, clever storage solutions, and movement-friendly cuts that can handle anything from technical trail descents to changeable mountaintop weather.

Inspired by the art of fell running, the UK’s most chaotic contribution to endurance sport, this gear doesn’t just prioritise speed – it’s about resilience.

Built for off-road scrambles, wild weather, and multi-hour explorations, the Helgafell line features stuffable jackets, 2-in-1 shorts and skirts, and sun-blocking, quick-dry layers that move with you without weighing you down.

(Image credit: 66°North)

Highlights include the Helgafell Jacket, a windbreaker with articulated sleeves and adjustable everything, the Helgafell Vest, offering light insulation without overheating, and various leggings and shorts with reflective detailing, integrated pockets and sun-protective fabrics.

Even better, 66°North’s B Corp credentials mean you can feel good about how the gear was made.

Sustainability and durability come standard here, in line with the brand’s mission to create kit that stands up to Iceland’s famously wild conditions (and yours).

The Helgafell collection is available now, with prices ranging from £20/ $20 (~AU$31.34) for running socks to £205/ $260 (~AU$407.43) for the ultra-packable windbreaker.

Head over to 66°North to find out more.