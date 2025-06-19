On just built its most advanced trail running shoe and it’s not for the faint of heart

Swiss brand On has dropped its most advanced trail running shoe yet, and it’s launching alongside an endurance-boosting update for everyone else, too.

The Cloudultra Pro and Cloudultra 3 are the flagship off-road footwear from On’s freshly unveiled Ultra collection, and both shoes look the part.

The flagship, lightweight Cloudultra Pro is built for speed and efficiency over brutal ultra distances.

It features the brand’s plushest foam to date – Helion HF, the same one powering the On Cloudboom Echo 3 super shoes – layered into a dual-density midsole for maximum energy return and long-haul comfort.

The outsole uses On’s most advanced Missiongrip traction system yet, designed using software that simulated over 200 lug patterns before field-testing the best few.

The result is a grippy, confidence-inspiring tread that locks in on everything from dry rock to soggy forest floor.

A flexible Speedboard plate (not carbon, but just as clever) sits inside to smooth transitions and reduce the energy cost of each step.

The maximum stack height is 38.6mm at the heel with a 6mm drop, and a feathery weight of just 275g for men (235g for women).

Same DNA, different runners

The Cloudultra 3 borrows a lot of the same racing DNA but dials things back slightly to appeal to all kinds of trail runners, not just elites.

It’s still light, bouncy and built for distance, but tuned for comfort and accessibility rather than pure performance.

There’s a single layer of Helion HF in the midsole, a durable and breathable Leno weave upper, and a redesigned outsole that borrows learnings from the Pro’s development.

Stack height is 32mm in the heel with a 6mm drop, and the men’s model weighs in at 295g (235g for women), so it's still pretty lightweight.

If you're wondering how these compare to your current trail shoes, think of the Cloudultra Pro as On’s answer to the HOKA Tecton X 3 or Nike Ultrafly: plated, high stack, soft and grippy.

Meanwhile, the Cloudultra 3 competes with the Salomon Genesis or Hoka's Speedgoat line, which are ultra-distance shoes for the everyday runner.

The new shoes land as part of a wider Ultra apparel collection, including a trail-ready vest, jacket, shorts and socks, all designed to keep you cool, light and comfortable on the move.

The Cloudultra Pro is available now at On US and On UK, priced at $260/ £250, while the Cloudultra 3 launches on 3 July 2025. AU price and availability TBC.