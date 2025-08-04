Running to class? This is the kit every uni student needs

Running on a student budget doesn’t mean you have to skimp on quality gear. From clocking miles between lectures or joining your uni run club to training for your first 10K, the right kit can make all the difference.

We’ve rounded up ten affordable yet high-performing essentials, including bouncy daily trainers, lightweight hydration vests and other sweat-wicking staples, that’ll keep you comfortable, motivated, and looking sharp on the move.

These picks strike the perfect balance between performance, durability, style and value, making them ideal for campus life and beyond.

(Image credit: ASICS)

ASICS Novablast 5

Price: ~£95

Buy at SportsShoes.com

A standout daily trainer famed for its plush cushioning and energetic bounce, thanks to FlyteFoam Blast + foam. Reviewers praise its smooth transitions, toe-box comfort, and rear-foot stability. It’s ideal for everything from easy pace miles to moderate speed sessions. It delivers exceptional value for its performance level. Despite being succeeded by newer models, minimal changes mean Novablast 4 remains a go-to pick.

(Image credit: Buff)

Buff CoolNet Crew Socks

Price: £18.95

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Buy from BUFF

Engineered for high‑sweat performance, these crew socks feature HeiQ cooling fibre and smart‑mint odour control. Breathable mesh zones aid airflow, while arch compression and flat seams prevent friction or blisters over long sessions. Made from recycled polyester blend, they wash well and stay fresh mile after mile. These are a reliable, breathable choice for both road and trail runs.

(Image credit: New Balance)

New Balance RC Ultra Light Split Short 3″

Price: £35

Buy from New Balance

Super-light and streamlined race shorts built for warm-weather speed. Featuring NB ICE moisture-wicking fabric and side splits, they offer full stride mobility and dryness. The inner brief sits soft and chafe-free, while the elastic waistband with drawstrings locks in fit. Reviewers rave about how breathable and comfortable they feel in mid‑distance runs or tempo sessions.

(Image credit: Acid Running)

Acid Running Logo Tank

Price: £60

Buy at Acid Running

Acid Running's Logo Tank delivers style and performance in one streamlined package. Ethics meet function with a lightweight blend of recycled polyester, BCI cotton, and elastane that wicks sweat, resists odours, and dries rapidly. Precision seams and added stretch reduce chafing and allow ease of motion, whether you’re sprinting or cycling through campus between lectures. It’s seen rave reviews for both feel and quality, praised even by ultra‑distance runners for its breathability and comfort on long stints. Stylish enough for everyday wear yet built for sweating it out.

(Image credit: Future)

Garmin Forerunner 55

Price: £138

Buy at Blacks

A budget-friendly GPS smartwatch that punches above its price class. It offers accurate pace and heart-rate tracking, daily suggested workouts, sleep insights, and safety features like LiveTrack. Reviewers highlight roughly 20 hours of GPS activity battery life and up to two weeks in smartwatch mode. It’s user-friendly for beginners, though it lacks music storage or contactless payments. A solid pick for consistent training without extras.

(Image credit: Arc’teryx)

Arc’teryx Norvan 7 Vest

Price: £140

Buy from Arc'teryx

A minimalist yet rugged hydration vest (~7 L), designed to hug the body for low‑bounce carrying. Stretch‑mesh fabrics lock gear in place; dual front flask pockets fit 500 ml bottles easily; several dump and zippered pockets provide clever organisation. It’s praised for comfort, fit, and secure motion, even when loaded, as well as being lightweight enough for fast trail miles. Storage is optimised for essentials, not bulk loads.

(Image credit: Future)

Huawei FreeArc Earbuds

Price: £79.99

Buy from Huawei

Open‑ear sports earbuds that balance sound and comfort without inserting into the ear. Featuring a C‑bridge ergonomic hook design and gravity-balanced fit, they promise secure placement even during high‑output movement. Users and reviewers report excellent battery life, good bass for open-ear buds, and dependable audio performance. Touch controls can misfire, and fit may interfere with glasses, but overall, they're praised for comfort and open‑air situational awareness.

(Image credit: Nalgene)

Nalgene 500 ml Bottle

Price: £16

Buy from Decathlon

A virtually indestructible, lightweight water bottle ideal for daily hydration. BPA‑free and leak‑proof, it fits in most running belt or vest elastics. The 500 ml size is compact enough for minimal weight yet enough to top up during campus or park runs. Excellent reliability and nearly universal compatibility with caps and accessories.

(Image credit: Rapha)

Rapha Dalton Glasses

Price: £105

Buy from Rapha

Polished sunglasses engineered for active riding that translate well to running. The frames are made from bio‑based plastics with grippy Megol contact points on temples and nosepieces, ensuring secure grip even when sweaty. Lenses are interchangeable and offer UV protection plus anti-scratch and hydrophobic coatings. While some users question durability at the price point, these glasses are praised for their style, comfort, and staying-in-place fit.

(Image credit: Ciele)

Ciele GOCap

Price: £35

Buy from Ciele

Ciele’s signature running cap is known for its lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric and stylish functionality. It pioneered the blend of performance and aesthetics in running headwear, with a deep cut that shields sun and sweat compactly. Widely credited with leading Ciele Athletics to its respected position in the running apparel world. An excellent pick for students who want technical performance with urban flair.