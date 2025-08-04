Running to class? This is the kit every uni student needs
From lectures to long runs, here's the best gear for student runners
Running on a student budget doesn’t mean you have to skimp on quality gear. From clocking miles between lectures or joining your uni run club to training for your first 10K, the right kit can make all the difference.
We’ve rounded up ten affordable yet high-performing essentials, including bouncy daily trainers, lightweight hydration vests and other sweat-wicking staples, that’ll keep you comfortable, motivated, and looking sharp on the move.
These picks strike the perfect balance between performance, durability, style and value, making them ideal for campus life and beyond.
ASICS Novablast 5
Price: ~£95
A standout daily trainer famed for its plush cushioning and energetic bounce, thanks to FlyteFoam Blast + foam. Reviewers praise its smooth transitions, toe-box comfort, and rear-foot stability. It’s ideal for everything from easy pace miles to moderate speed sessions. It delivers exceptional value for its performance level. Despite being succeeded by newer models, minimal changes mean Novablast 4 remains a go-to pick.
Buff CoolNet Crew Socks
Price: £18.95
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Engineered for high‑sweat performance, these crew socks feature HeiQ cooling fibre and smart‑mint odour control. Breathable mesh zones aid airflow, while arch compression and flat seams prevent friction or blisters over long sessions. Made from recycled polyester blend, they wash well and stay fresh mile after mile. These are a reliable, breathable choice for both road and trail runs.
New Balance RC Ultra Light Split Short 3″
Price: £35
Super-light and streamlined race shorts built for warm-weather speed. Featuring NB ICE moisture-wicking fabric and side splits, they offer full stride mobility and dryness. The inner brief sits soft and chafe-free, while the elastic waistband with drawstrings locks in fit. Reviewers rave about how breathable and comfortable they feel in mid‑distance runs or tempo sessions.
Acid Running Logo Tank
Price: £60
Acid Running's Logo Tank delivers style and performance in one streamlined package. Ethics meet function with a lightweight blend of recycled polyester, BCI cotton, and elastane that wicks sweat, resists odours, and dries rapidly. Precision seams and added stretch reduce chafing and allow ease of motion, whether you’re sprinting or cycling through campus between lectures. It’s seen rave reviews for both feel and quality, praised even by ultra‑distance runners for its breathability and comfort on long stints. Stylish enough for everyday wear yet built for sweating it out.
Garmin Forerunner 55
Price: £138
A budget-friendly GPS smartwatch that punches above its price class. It offers accurate pace and heart-rate tracking, daily suggested workouts, sleep insights, and safety features like LiveTrack. Reviewers highlight roughly 20 hours of GPS activity battery life and up to two weeks in smartwatch mode. It’s user-friendly for beginners, though it lacks music storage or contactless payments. A solid pick for consistent training without extras.
Arc’teryx Norvan 7 Vest
Price: £140
A minimalist yet rugged hydration vest (~7 L), designed to hug the body for low‑bounce carrying. Stretch‑mesh fabrics lock gear in place; dual front flask pockets fit 500 ml bottles easily; several dump and zippered pockets provide clever organisation. It’s praised for comfort, fit, and secure motion, even when loaded, as well as being lightweight enough for fast trail miles. Storage is optimised for essentials, not bulk loads.
Huawei FreeArc Earbuds
Price: £79.99
Open‑ear sports earbuds that balance sound and comfort without inserting into the ear. Featuring a C‑bridge ergonomic hook design and gravity-balanced fit, they promise secure placement even during high‑output movement. Users and reviewers report excellent battery life, good bass for open-ear buds, and dependable audio performance. Touch controls can misfire, and fit may interfere with glasses, but overall, they're praised for comfort and open‑air situational awareness.
Nalgene 500 ml Bottle
Price: £16
A virtually indestructible, lightweight water bottle ideal for daily hydration. BPA‑free and leak‑proof, it fits in most running belt or vest elastics. The 500 ml size is compact enough for minimal weight yet enough to top up during campus or park runs. Excellent reliability and nearly universal compatibility with caps and accessories.
Rapha Dalton Glasses
Price: £105
Polished sunglasses engineered for active riding that translate well to running. The frames are made from bio‑based plastics with grippy Megol contact points on temples and nosepieces, ensuring secure grip even when sweaty. Lenses are interchangeable and offer UV protection plus anti-scratch and hydrophobic coatings. While some users question durability at the price point, these glasses are praised for their style, comfort, and staying-in-place fit.
Ciele GOCap
Price: £35
Ciele’s signature running cap is known for its lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric and stylish functionality. It pioneered the blend of performance and aesthetics in running headwear, with a deep cut that shields sun and sweat compactly. Widely credited with leading Ciele Athletics to its respected position in the running apparel world. An excellent pick for students who want technical performance with urban flair.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.