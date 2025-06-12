12 packable hiking essentials you didn't know needed in 2025

When every gram counts and backpack space is at a premium, packable hiking gear isn’t just convenient, it’s essential. From fastpacking across ridgelines and escaping for a weekend wild camp to just being prepared without bulk, the right lightweight kit makes all the difference.

This roundup is packed (pun very much intended) with the most clever, compressible hiking essentials in 2025 that deliver full-size performance in trail-friendly packages. From featherlight waterproofs and collapsible trekking poles to multi-use accessories and power-packed tech, these are the space-saving upgrades worth stuffing in your side pocket.

(Image credit: Olight)

Olight Oclip Pro

RRP: £32

Buy at Olight

Don’t let its size fool you – this tiny clip-on light packs a serious punch. The Oclip Pro combines a 300-lumen floodlight, spotlight and red LED in one body the size of a car key fob. Clip it to your bag, strap, or hat, and recharge via USB-C. It’s a perfect backup or ultralight option for evening hikes and pre-dawn starts.

(Image credit: Rab)

Rab Phantom Waterproof Jacket

RRP: £270

Buy at Rab Equipment

Built for high-output mountain missions, the Phantom delivers full storm protection in an ultralight package. Weighing only 116.5g (ridiculous!), this UL waterproof jacket uses stretch-knit Proflex fabric that moves with you while staying breathable and waterproof. It packs into its own hood, so there’s no excuse not to bring it, even if the skies look clear.

(Image credit: The North Face)

The North Face Packable Shorts

RRP: £55

Buy at The North Face

Built for warm-weather trails and sudden plunges into wild water, these lightweight shorts pack neatly into their own back pocket. The minimalist cut won’t get in your way, and a durable water-repellent finish keeps them from soaking up sweat or spray. They’re ideal for travel, trail runs or throwing in your fastpack for when things heat up.

(Image credit: Matador)

Matador Freerain22

RRP: £110

Buy at Matador Equipment

A fully waterproof backpack that crushes down to pocket size? Yes, really. The Freerain22 offers 22L of roll-top sealed storage and ultra-tough Cordura ripstop nylon in a pack that weighs just 270g. No wonder this is the backpack that got me into UL backpacking. It’s your emergency summit bag, rainproof daypack, or featherweight festival haul-all, perfect for minimalist explorers who don’t want to compromise on durability.

(Image credit: Buff)

Buff CoolNet UV Neckwear – Amino Multi

RRP: £18.95

Buy at Buff

Part sun shield, part sweatband, part emergency towel, Buff’s CoolNet UV range is a trail classic for good reason. Made from 95% recycled REPREVE microfibre, this one-piece multitool wicks sweat, dries fast and protects your neck and face from sunburn. It packs smaller than a snack bar and weighs almost nothing, an absolute no-brainer for any hike.

(Image credit: Montane)

Montane Featherlite Nano Windproof Jacket

RRP: £120

Buy at Montane

A serious contender for lightest wind shell on the market, this jacket tips the scales at just 52g (size M) and packs down to the size of an energy gel (mind: blown). Made with 10D windproof nylon, it blocks cold gusts without overheating, making it ideal for summit stops, breezy ridgelines or early morning starts.

(Image credit: Anker)

Anker Nano Power Bank (5K, MagGo, Slim)

RRP: £39.99

Buy at Anker

Tiny in size but mighty in charge, this slimline 5,000mAh power bank is designed for MagSafe iPhones but works with any Qi-compatible device via USB-C. Hardly any thicker than a bank card, the Anker Nano Power Bank's magnetic alignment means no fumbling with cables mid-hike. A perfect just-in-case backup for phone, headlamp or GPS watch top-ups.

(Image credit: Helly Hansen)

Helly Hansen HH LIFA Active Solen Hoodie

RRP: £65

Buy at Helly Hansen

Sun protection, sweat wicking and trail-ready style rolled into one. This technical hoodie is designed for active use in hot weather, with UPF 50+ sun protection and odour-resistant LIFA Active fabric. It’s breathable enough for long slogs uphill, and light enough to stuff in a side pocket when you don’t need it.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

Patagonia Duckbill Cap

RRP: £35

Buy at Patagonia

Iconic among ultrarunners and fastpackers, the Duckbill Cap is made for movement. The foldable brim, mesh sides and moisture-wicking headband keep you cool and protected, and it compresses down to almost nothing. If you want breathable sun protection that stows in your hip pocket, this is it.

(Image credit: Xero Shoes)

Xero Shoes Z-Trek Sandals

RRP: £70

Buy at Xero Shoes

Minimalist in weight, maxed out on grip: the Z-Trek sandals are a go-to for river crossings, camp lounging or warm-weather hiking. With just enough sole to keep sharp rocks at bay, they weigh under 200g per pair and roll up flat for easy packing. Great for freeing your feet after a long day in boots.

(Image credit: OMM)

OMM Halo Pants

RRP: £90

Buy at OMM

These ultralight waterproof trousers tip the scales at just 80g but still pack in 10,000mm hydrostatic head protection – that's a lot of bang for your buck! Designed for fell runners and fastpackers, they compress down into a palm-sized pouch, ideal for weather that turns on you halfway through a ridge traverse. Lightweight, breathable, and ready to deploy in a flash.

(Image credit: Silva)

Silva Aluminium Trekking Poles

RRP: £79.99

Buy at Silva

Tough, dependable, and collapsible down to just 36cm, these three-section aluminium trekking poles are a great balance of strength and packability. Foam grips stay comfy even on long descents, and adjustable wrist straps keep your hands relaxed on the move. Great for both casual hikes and multi-day fastpacking trips.