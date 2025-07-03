HOKA just dropped a fresh shoe that support-focused runners are going to love

If you’re into running shoes, you’ll know HOKA doesn’t drop something new without good reason. Well, the brand is back with a fresh update that’s bound to prick the ears of runners that are fans of stability. It’s one of their most popular models - and this new version promises a softer, sleeker ride than ever.

The launch comes in the form of the Arahi 8 - the latest instalment in HOKA’s cult-favourite stability line, and while it sports the same DNA of its predecessors, it’s had a bit of a refresh. So much so that the brand is calling it “a surprisingly sleek stability shoe” and, for once, we're promised that’s not just a marketing spin.

According to the footwear brand, the biggest changes we'll see in the Arahi 8 will lie in the midsole and fit. HOKA has implemented a newly improved shape, adding 3mm of extra heel cushioning, which they say will give the Arahi 8 a more comfortable "step-in" feel.

It’s also the first model to feature HOKA’s patent-pending enhanced "H-Frame" tech - a new structure built into the dual-density compression-moulded EVA foam midsole, which is designed to reduce overpronation without feeling too stiff.

HOKA claims this setup will provide runners with a more secure base for the foot while still feeling noticeably softer than the Arahi 7. And so, we might just see this being a better option for both seasoned stability-shoe wearers and newcomers looking for extra support without the usual bulk.

(Image credit: HOKA)

Stability in disguise

Elsewhere, the Arahi 8 repeats many of HOKA’s core design elements such as a cushioned midsole, its signature smooth Meta-Rocker for easy transitions, and a rearfoot-focused Active Foot Frame that is said to help cradle the heel for better stability.

The upper has had a rethink, though, and now features a double jacquard mesh construction made from recycled materials that not only looks sleeker but is said to offer a more breathable and secure fit around the midfoot. Some reflective detailing has been added, too, ticking that safety box for night runners.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While HOKA's new Arahi 8 is still very much a stability shoe under the hood, it's been made to feel more like a neutral daily trainer. It's also completely vegan, continuing the brand's push towards a more sustainable design.

Dropping in ten colourways, the Arahi 8 is available now via hoka.com and select retailers, priced at £140/$150. That’s a fair bit of tech for the money, I'd say - and while it doesn’t try to be flashy, it’s the kind of quietly confident shoe that will likely win fans - especially those of stability - over the more it’s worn.

The announcement comes just a month or so after the launch of Hoka's cult classic - the Speedgoat 2 shoe, which is also available now and for a recommended retail price of £140/ $160.