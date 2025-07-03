HOKA just dropped a fresh shoe that support-focused runners are going to love

If you’re into running shoes, you’ll know HOKA doesn’t drop something new without good reason. Well, the brand is back with a fresh update that’s bound to prick the ears of runners that are fans of stability. It’s one of their most popular models - and this new version promises a softer, sleeker ride than ever.

The launch comes in the form of the Arahi 8 - the latest instalment in HOKA’s cult-favourite stability line, and while it sports the same DNA of its predecessors, it’s had a bit of a refresh. So much so that the brand is calling it “a surprisingly sleek stability shoe” and, for once, we're promised that’s not just a marketing spin.

According to the footwear brand, the biggest changes we'll see in the Arahi 8 will lie in the midsole and fit. HOKA has implemented a newly improved shape, adding 3mm of extra heel cushioning, which they say will give the Arahi 8 a more comfortable "step-in" feel.

It’s also the first model to feature HOKA’s patent-pending enhanced "H-Frame" tech - a new structure built into the dual-density compression-moulded EVA foam midsole, which is designed to reduce overpronation without feeling too stiff.

HOKA claims this setup will provide runners with a more secure base for the foot while still feeling noticeably softer than the Arahi 7. And so, we might just see this being a better option for both seasoned stability-shoe wearers and newcomers looking for extra support without the usual bulk.

Hoka laucnhes the Arahi 8 running shoe

(Image credit: HOKA)

Stability in disguise

Elsewhere, the Arahi 8 repeats many of HOKA’s core design elements such as a cushioned midsole, its signature smooth Meta-Rocker for easy transitions, and a rearfoot-focused Active Foot Frame that is said to help cradle the heel for better stability.

The upper has had a rethink, though, and now features a double jacquard mesh construction made from recycled materials that not only looks sleeker but is said to offer a more breathable and secure fit around the midfoot. Some reflective detailing has been added, too, ticking that safety box for night runners.

While HOKA's new Arahi 8 is still very much a stability shoe under the hood, it's been made to feel more like a neutral daily trainer. It's also completely vegan, continuing the brand's push towards a more sustainable design.

Dropping in ten colourways, the Arahi 8 is available now via hoka.com and select retailers, priced at £140/$150. That’s a fair bit of tech for the money, I'd say - and while it doesn’t try to be flashy, it’s the kind of quietly confident shoe that will likely win fans - especially those of stability - over the more it’s worn.

The announcement comes just a month or so after the launch of Hoka's cult classic - the Speedgoat 2 shoe, which is also available now and for a recommended retail price of £140/ $160.

