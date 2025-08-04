Vivobarefoot’s camel leather boot is made for deserts, but I'd wear it anywhere

Vivobarefoot has wrapped up its decade-long journey through the world’s wildest biomes with the Desert ESC Boot, a rugged yet refined barefoot shoe designed to perform in the most punishing landscapes on Earth.

It's the final chapter in the brand’s Ecological Survival Collection (ESC), a project that has previously tackled jungle, forest (Vivobarefoot Tracker Forest ESC review), tundra and aquatic environments with minimalist, high-performance footwear.

Built for extremes, but light on your feet

Made in collaboration with Michelin, the Desert ESC Boot features an aggressive barefoot outsole that’s engineered for traction on loose sand and scorched rock.

The upper is crafted from ultra-dense camel leather, a material naturally evolved for harsh, arid conditions, which offers a unique combination of moisture retention, breathability, and long-term durability.

There’s no lining, which means ventilation is prioritised for long-distance trekking in dry heat.

A Lycra bellow keeps sand and grit out of the boot while still allowing for easy entry, while rubberised overlays around the ankle add protection in strike zones where venomous snakes tend to aim.

(Image credit: Vivobarefoot)

Underfoot, a dense leather insole and puncture-resistant textile shield the foot from desert thorns and jagged terrain.

As with all Vivobarefoot shoes, the emphasis here is on freedom of movement and foot health.

The zero-drop sole, wide toe box, and thin yet protective underfoot layer encourage natural walking mechanics and improve ground feel.

Despite being built for the desert, it’s not hard to imagine this boot styled with rolled-up trousers on a café terrace in Lisbon or worn on a long weekend hike in the Peak District.

With its sculptural silhouette and all-terrain attitude, the Desert ESC is also a statement piece for anyone who appreciates gear with a story, craftsmanship with a purpose, and design that bridges the wild and the urban.

One biome, one boot, one big send-off

Vivobarefoot says this is the final ESC drop, completing a biome-spanning journey years in the making.

From the sweltering jungle to dense forests and now the heat-scorched dunes, each model in the collection has represented a vision of movement that’s grounded, natural and stripped back to the essentials.

The Desert ESC Boot feels like a fitting conclusion: tough, tactile, and ready to go wherever life takes you, even if it isn't the most arid places on Earth.

The DesertESC Boot is available to buy now at Vivobarefoot for the recommended price of £240 / €275 / $295.