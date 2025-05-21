The North Face’s new hiking boots are built for terrain that eats other shoes alive

If your idea of a good hike includes scrambling up loose rock, dancing across technical ridgelines, or stomping through sudden downpours, The North Face has just released a new footwear collection designed to keep up, and then some.

The Offtrail Hike is a brand-new hiking capsule that fuses rugged protection with the brand’s trail-running know-how.

It was built from the ground up to survive the kind of terrain that chews through standard walking shoes and hiking boots.

The collection features two all-new styles: the Offtrail Hike GORE-TEX Shoe and the Offtrail Hike LT Mid GORE-TEX Boot, both available in men’s and women’s fits.

At the forefoot, you get CORDURA overlays, a durable fabric known for its resistance to scuffs, scrapes and abrasions, combined with an integrated SKYCORE rock guard to protect your toes when the trail turns unfriendly.

Underfoot, a SURFACE CTRL rubber outsole provides the kind of traction that makes you feel invincible on scree, mud and slick roots.

(Image credit: The North Face)

And to keep the weather out? A PFAS-free GORE-TEX 3-layer membrane that’s waterproof, breathable, and a cleaner choice for the environment.

The whole package is designed for agility, not bulk. This isn’t your old-school leather hiking boot; it’s a modern, trail-savvy tool made for moving fast and staying confident when the path disappears.

The North Face says Offtrail Hike “empowers you to confidently navigate the trail, whether it's a technical section of singletrack or a rocky scramble to your favourite peak.”

And at a glance, that feels accurate – it’s clearly made for hikers who don’t turn around when things get dicey.

The Offtrail Hike collection is available now at The North Face (shoes and boots), physical TNF stores, and select retailers. Prices from £150/ $185/ AU$ 300.