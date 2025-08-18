Xbox's new console listed on Amazon already – and it hasn't even launched yet

Quick Summary Amazon accidentally posted a listing for the Xbox Ally gaming handheld last week, confirming the console's release date. Other details were also posted on the listing apart from the price.

Xbox is poised to make some major announcements during Gamescom this week, with the most eagerly anticipated being around its next console(s).

It will be streaming live from the "world's biggest" video games show in Germany from Wednesday 20 August and we're expecting to hear some key hardware details.

Not only will that include extra specs information on the ROG Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally handhelds, but we should also find out when they'll be available to buy – both on pre-order and the final release date. We should also find out official pricing.

However, thanks to Amazon US, we now have as close to official confirmation of at least one of those things.

(Image credit: Xbox)

Amazon.com accidentally posted a listing for the cheaper model late last week. It has since been taken down, but not before The Verge's Tom Warren managed to grab some interesting info and a collage of marketing pics.

the Xbox Ally has appeared on Amazon, but no price or release date info. I'd expect info on both at Gamescom next week. While euro pricing has leaked it's the USD pricing that's key for this device https://t.co/RRDVTU22mF pic.twitter.com/X5kDQXUcVsAugust 13, 2025

The Amazon listing also revealed the shipping date for the handheld – 16 October 2025.

This complies with an earlier suggestion we'd covered, which came from Dealabs' renowned games industry leaker Billbil-kun. It also effectively confirms that pre-orders are set to open on 20 August after the Xbox announcement.

Billbil-kun also previously claimed that European prices for the Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally will be €899 and €599 – putting both models in the premium bracket for PC-based gaming handhelds. That roughly equates to £775 / $1,050 and £516 / $699 respectively, but the Amazon listing did not include prices so it's hard to know for sure.

What is the ROG Xbox Ally handheld?

Xbox announced its first official gaming handhelds at the start of June, after months of speculation.

Made by Asus, the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally (to give them their full names) are PC devices that run a heavily customised version of Windows with an Xbox overlay.

They each come with a 7-inch 1080p IPS display capable of up to 120Hz refresh rates, and have Freesync Premium support. Brightness is claimed to be 500 nits.

Each device also has a dedicated Xbox home button and launch straight into the Xbox Full Screen Experience when switched on. There are some key differences between them though, which is why there's a disparity in price.

The cheaper Xbox Ally comes in white and runs on the AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor. It also comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The flagship Xbox Ally X steps that up a touch. It is a grey/black colour and runs on the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme instead. It also has a boost in RAM, up to 24GB, and 1TB of on-board SSD storage.

We'll find out more later this week, and will bring you our own impressions when we go hands-on with the handhelds ourselves from Gamescom.