Xbox's new handheld looks super-powerful but there's one thing that really worries me
The Xbox Ally handhelds tick many (X)boxes, but are they really Steam Deck beaters?
Quick Summary
Nintendo has finally lifted the lid on its own gaming handheld and there's actually two models coming later this year.
The Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X are being made by Asus and will run a custom Xbox experience on top of Windows.
Although it was leaked several times in the last few months, Xbox's first handheld still comes as a bit of a surprise. That's partly down to the fact that there are two devices rather than just the one we knew about, while its screen size is a little on the small side for a portable gaming PC.
But arguably the biggest surprise is that, even though each of the ROG Ally handhelds opens to a dedicated Xbox front-end, they both technically run on Windows.
That also makes me nervous.
Having used many a gaming handheld, including cheap-as-chips Linux-based retro devices, Android variants, such as the Odin 2 Portal and Ayaneo Pocket Evo, and full fledged PC alternatives, like the Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go S, I've often found that Windows provides the worst experience.
Not only is it a fiddly system to use on a smaller display, it can curb performance and battery life. There's something to be said about its versatility and compatibility with numerous game stores, but it's just full of bloat.
We're told that the Windows-based Xbox experience will be different on the ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X, with many of the background processes disabled while it is running, but that's something that needs to be tested in full when they each become available.
Until then, I remain sceptical.
Still, the idea is sound. And while the devices look odd in comparison with other PC handhelds – more like the PS Portal than Steam Deck, say – there's something more ergonomic about them.
Having recently received my Nintendo Switch 2, it's only big issue is that it's about as ergonomic as a dinner tray. It's heavy and flat, with little on either side to grab onto. Neither of the Xbox Ally models can be described as flat – they have reassuringly chunky love handles.
Xbox Ally specifications
They are also well-endowed on the specs front.
Both are made by Asus, with the entry-level ROG Xbox Ally running on an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. There's 512GB of SSD storage on board too.
The ROG Xbox Ally X ups the ante with a more powerful CPU, in the form of the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme, and it sports more RAM too – 24GB – which is also faster. There's a bump up to 1TB of storage as well.
In many ways, the Xbox Ally is the Series S of handhelds, while the Ally X is the Series X.
Both feature the same 7-inch 1080p IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium support. That's smaller than several other handhelds on the market – such as the Switch 2 – and it's a wonder which OLED wasn't chosen, but that might be reflected in the price of each when revealed.
It's definitely all intriguing, and with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate / PC Game Pass, it'll be a handheld that launches with a huge amount of games available with little extra outlay. However, it all comes down to that Xbox / Windows 11 Home experience – that'll be the kicker for me.
I guess we'll find out more as both handhelds head towards their "holiday 2025" release window (pardon the pun).
