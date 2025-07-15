How much? Leaked Xbox Ally X pricing could put the handheld out of reach for many

Quick Summary Alleged pricing for Xbox's forthcoming handheld consoles has leaked. The Xbox Ally is said to be €599 (around £520 / $700) and the more powerful Xbox Ally X could weigh in at a staggering €899 (£780 / $1,050).

We still don't know when they'll arrive – save for "holiday 2025" – but more details on Xbox's first dedicated gaming handhelds have been leaked.

Pricing for both the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X has reportedly been revealed "by mistake", and it doesn't make for great reading for those on tight budgets.

According to Spanish site 3D Juegos, prices for each of the consoles appeared in Google product boxes a couple of days ago. Listed as coming from an "Asus Store by MacMan", which is an official Asus outlet in Spain, they suggest the handhelds will be priced at the upper end of the market.

The standard model – the Xbox Ally – is revealed to be €599 (around £520 / $700 at today's exchange rate). The more premium and powerful Xbox Ally X is said to be €899 (£780 / $1,050).

(Image credit: 3D Juegos)

If true, the latter will be considerably more than the top-end Steam Deck OLED, although it's similar to the price of Asus' 1TB ROG Ally X currently available today.

The 1TB version of the recently-released Lenovo Legion Go S running Steam OS is priced a fair bit lower – around the £600 mark.

To be fair, both of the new Xbox handhelds do have some impressive spec, with the AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM powering the standard Ally, and the Ally X upping the ante with 24GB of RAM and the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme, but putting both out at premium price points sits a little at odds with Xbox's previous console strategy.

Yes, the Xbox Series X is a pricey machine for a games console, but it's still considerably cheaper than the rumoured Ally X. And the Xbox Series S was devised as an entry-point to this console generation – you could hardly call a £500+ Xbox Ally entry-level in the handheld field.

Of course, these are just leaked prices that might not actually turn out to be accurate. They've disappeared from being listed online and may just have been the retailer's own estimates.

Let's hope so. Otherwise Xbox might just have a hard sell in its (literal) hands.