Edifier's tri-amp Bluetooth 6.0 speakers are thrice as nice

Quick Summary Edifier's new bookshelf speakers promise studio-grade sound and powerful output, along with Hi-Res Audio Wireless and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity. They're reasonably priced too, at £279.99 / $349.99 / €279.99 / AU$319.95.

Edifier's new bookshelf speakers look to come with serious amplification, excellent connectivity and the very latest Bluetooth in an attractive and affordable package.

The Edifier MR5 pair feature a tri-amped crossover and are engineered for audio accuracy, making them a good option for audio and video professionals as well as for more casual listening in medium-sized rooms.

The MR5s are Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified, with LDAC streaming at up to 990kbps and 24-bit/96kHz. There's Bluetooth 6.0 with multipoint, balanced XLR and TRS inputs for connecting audio hardware, and RCA and Aux inputs for wide connectivity.

You get a dedicated headphone input, too.

(Image credit: Edifier)

Edifier MR5 speakers: key features and price

Edifier claims that the MR5 speakers are made for "audiophile-grade performance", with each coming with a one-inch silk dome tweeter with a dimpled waveguide, a 3.75-inch mid driver and a five-inch long-throw woofer.

Frequency range is a flat and wide 46Hz to 40Hz, and the trio of Class D amplifiers deliver 110W RMS power split into 10W per speaker for treble, 15W for mid-range and 30W for bass.

It's important to note that these speakers have been designed to deliver a neutral sound, which means they won't flatter your audio. Like all studio speakers, the goal is to let you hear accurately so you can ensure your mixes or masters sound good on everything and don't get any nasty surprises when you hear sound on other speakers and headphones.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That does mean that poorly recorded or low bitrate files may need a bit of tweaking. You can do that via the companion ConneX app, which also enables you to adjust the room compensation settings.

The Edifier MR5 speakers are available now from the likes of Amazon for £279.99 / $349.99 / €279.99 / AU$319.95.