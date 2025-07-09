Focal's new luxury loudspeakers will take you to audio Utopia

Quick Summary Focal has taken its Utopia speakers and made them even more powerful – and a lot more expensive too. The Focal Diva Mezza Utopia speakers start at £55K.

I really love Focal's reassuringly expensive high-end speakers such as the Focal Diva Utopia, although as they cost more than a car they're way out of my price range.

But I love beautiful things and audio expertise, so I'm delighted to see the French brand launch an even more impressive and even more expensive pair of luxury listens: the Focal Diva Mezza Utopia.

Let's get the price tag out of the way first, though. The Diva Mezza Utopia starts at £55,000 / €65,000 / $69,000 (about $114,500). That's almost double the price of the Diva Utopia.

But of course, if you're in the market for a set of speakers like these, money isn't the most important thing. These speakers are more powerful and even higher spec than the current flagships.

The Focal Diva Mezza Utopia are visually striking and deliver earth-shaking power (Image credit: Focal)

Focal Diva Mezza Utopia: key features

As with the Diva Utopia, the audio engineering inside these speakers is via Focal's sister company Naim Audio. That combines the undoubted audio expertise from two of the industry's most prominent brands.

Power output is a whopping 500W per speaker with an uprated heatsink to handle the extra energy. Cabinet volume is up from 50 litres to 62 litres, and the speakers are designed to work in rooms of up to 100m2.

The amplification is delivered in three stages with separate Class A/B amps for each: 90W to the inverted M beryllium tweeter, 130W to the 6.5-inch mid-range drivers, and 280W to the four 8-inch bass drivers. Those drivers are configured in a push-pull arrangement with two on each side of the speaker cabinet.

Connectivity includes ultra-wideband delivering uncompressed wireless Hi-Res Audio signal transmission at 96kHz/24-bit.

Focal says that means even audiophiles can cut the cables and still enjoy fully lossless, Hi-Res Audio.

The Mezza's companion app supports Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, TIDAL, Qobuz Connect and more.

The Focal Diva Mezza Utopia are available now from Focal and select authorised retailers.