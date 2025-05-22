Focal’s luxury Utopia Diva speakers are now smooth operators
Focal's beautiful sci-fi speakers are now available with smooth, shiny surfaces
Quick Summary
Focal's gorgeous luxury wireless speakers, the Focal Diva Utopia, are now available in three high gloss lacquered finishes.
Designed for audio connoisseurs, they're priced at £29,999 / $39,999 / €34,999 / AU$59,999.
If you're a fan of speakers that look like robots we've got good news for you, Focal's reassuringly expensive Utopia Diva wireless speakers are getting even more robot-y.
That's because there are three new finishes that are super-smooth and super-shiny.
I suspect that if you describe the finishes as black, off-white and beige Focal might tut. It says that the black option embodies "the intensity, depth and timelessness of black" while the Dune variant "introduces a shimmering interplay of silver and gold tones, bringing a luminous, distinctive presence to any room".
Meanwhile, off-white is just off-white. Well, it also "adds a subtle, silky glow that integrates seamlessly into contemporary living spaces", of course.
What's new in the Focal Diva Utopia speakers
The model that launched last year was covered in a grey felt finish over its high-density polymer body, with an injected aluminium base at the foot of each speaker.
If you're an existing Focal Diva Utopia owner you can replace the felt exterior of your current speakers with the smooth panels of the new finishes.
Inside. the Diva Utopia floorstanders are unchanged, so that means an impressive set of credentials, including Bluetooth, Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive for near lossless streaming, FLAC, ALAC, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, and multi-room through Focal and Naim's proprietary system.
There's UWB connectivity between the speakers for effortless performance, and that transfers audio at 96kHz / 24-bit with zero latency. If you choose to cable them you can boost the audio to 24-bit / 192kHz.
These are very powerful speakers, with 400W of power amplification driving Focal's W-cone drivers and beryllium M-profile tweeters, and the reviews have been stellar – our colleagues at What Hi-Fi gave them the full five stars.
The Focal Diva Utopia speakers are £29,999 / $39,999 / €34,999 / AU$59,999 and will be available this month, May 2025.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
