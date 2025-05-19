Loewe's luxury Inicio speakers are handcrafted for Hi-Fi home improvement
These limited edition floorstanders and bookshelf speakers are made to order and look sensational
Quick Summary
Loewe's new Inicio speakers come in two versions, for bookshelf and floorstanding use.
They're handmade, made to order and start at £4,999.
Loewe has unveiled two very limited edition speakers: the Grand Inicio, a pair of powerful floorstanders, and Inicio, a pair of bookshelfs.
Both sets of speakers are handcrafted and made to order, and they promise to deliver a listening experience that's as luxurious as their looks.
These are passive speakers to match with one of the best turntables and/or sound systems. And as you'd expect, the Grand Inicio pair are the largest of the new products.
They are two-way speakers with bass reflex, a solid aluminium stand and a "fractal" walnut cabinet with titanium details. Loewe says they deliver "dynamic bass reproduction, vocal clarity and an exceptionally wide soundstage".
The smaller Inicio speakers are made for smaller listening environments and again come in a 2-way configuration, this time with a closed cabinet instead of a bass reflex port.
Loewe Inicio speakers: key features and pricing
Both sets of speakers come with Purifi Ushindi drivers, which promise ultra-low distortion and "unparalleled clarity", advanced Air Motion Transformer technology and neodymium magnets.
Purifi's transducers are designed to enable smaller cones to outperform larger short-stroke drivers by eliminating all sources of distortion in a transducer. The firm says they're particularly well suited to systems that demand "the highest level of accuracy".
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Both sets support bi-wiring and bi-amping, and are designed to handle power of up to 400W in the case of the Grand Inicio, and 200W in the Inicio – both at 4 ohms.
Frequency response is slightly different due to the different cabinet sizes and setups. The standard Inicio deliver 45Hz to 22kHz, while the Grand Inicio go lower to 35Hz.
The new speakers are limited editions and they're available to order directly from Loewe.
Expect to pay £4,999 (about $6,682 / €5,940 / AU$10,400) for the Inicio and £9,999 (about $13,365 / €11,880 / AU$20,800) for the Grand Inicio.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Loewe We Hear Pro review: portable speaker delivers the funk
Loewe undercuts some rivals with an excellent portable speaker that has real oomph
-
Loewe's Stellar OLED TVs aim to match picture performance with premium design
Dramatic designer TV choices
-
New Loewe x Kylian Mbappe bluetooth speaker looks like a must have device
The Loewe We.HEAR Pro is a stylish portable speaker with world class credentials
-
Loewe packages its best speakers into some seriously stylish home cinema sets
Watch movies in style
-
Loewe multi.room amp adds Sonos-like skills to any audio device
Devices can be added to multi-room systems "regardless of age or brand"
-
Loewe Bild C is a small yet stylish 4K TV, now coming to the UK
Mr Loewe Loewe. The 43-inch Bild C is coming to the UK with £1,499 price tag.
-
Loewe Air Speaker review
Is the Loewe Air Speaker the best AirPlay device yet?