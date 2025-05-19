Loewe's luxury Inicio speakers are handcrafted for Hi-Fi home improvement

Quick Summary Loewe's new Inicio speakers come in two versions, for bookshelf and floorstanding use. They're handmade, made to order and start at £4,999.

Loewe has unveiled two very limited edition speakers: the Grand Inicio, a pair of powerful floorstanders, and Inicio, a pair of bookshelfs.

Both sets of speakers are handcrafted and made to order, and they promise to deliver a listening experience that's as luxurious as their looks.

These are passive speakers to match with one of the best turntables and/or sound systems. And as you'd expect, the Grand Inicio pair are the largest of the new products.

They are two-way speakers with bass reflex, a solid aluminium stand and a "fractal" walnut cabinet with titanium details. Loewe says they deliver "dynamic bass reproduction, vocal clarity and an exceptionally wide soundstage".

The smaller Inicio speakers are made for smaller listening environments and again come in a 2-way configuration, this time with a closed cabinet instead of a bass reflex port.

Loewe Inicio speakers: key features and pricing

Both sets of speakers come with Purifi Ushindi drivers, which promise ultra-low distortion and "unparalleled clarity", advanced Air Motion Transformer technology and neodymium magnets.

Purifi's transducers are designed to enable smaller cones to outperform larger short-stroke drivers by eliminating all sources of distortion in a transducer. The firm says they're particularly well suited to systems that demand "the highest level of accuracy".

Both sets support bi-wiring and bi-amping, and are designed to handle power of up to 400W in the case of the Grand Inicio, and 200W in the Inicio – both at 4 ohms.

Frequency response is slightly different due to the different cabinet sizes and setups. The standard Inicio deliver 45Hz to 22kHz, while the Grand Inicio go lower to 35Hz.

The new speakers are limited editions and they're available to order directly from Loewe.

Expect to pay £4,999 (about $6,682 / €5,940 / AU$10,400) for the Inicio and £9,999 (about $13,365 / €11,880 / AU$20,800) for the Grand Inicio.