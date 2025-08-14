Bose’s new SoundLink Home speaker is a minimalist marvel

Quick Summary The successor to the Bose SoundLink Mini 2, the Bose SoundLink Home, is coming to the UK in September. The price will be £219 / US$229 (approx. €254 / AU$455).

Bose is bringing its retro-styled compact Bluetooth speaker, the SoundLink Home, to the UK. It's already available in the US with a price tag of $229, and What Hi-Fi? reports that it'll go on sale in the UK in September 2025 with a price tag of £219. That's about €254 / AU$455.

The SoundLink speakers are Bose's portable models, and the SoundLink Home is small – 8.5 inches wide, 2.3 inches deep and 4.4 inches tall. It comes in a choice of three finishes – Light Silver, Cool Grey or Warm Wood. I like its minimalist design. To my eyes it's much better looking than the similarly sized SoundLink Flex.

The Home is the successor to the Bose SoundLink Mini 2, which I owned for a few years and still really like. Bose excels in getting big sound out of small speakers, so I'd expect the Home to sound bigger than it looks. US reviewers say that the Home is sonically very similar to the Mini 2, delivering surprisingly powerful bass and good sound quality.

(Image credit: Bose)

Bose SoundLink Home: key features

The SoundLink Home has a rechargeable battery delivering up to 9 hours of playback and it connects to your audio source via Bluetooth 5.3. Codecs are SBC and AAC but not aptX.

It's a mono speaker but you can pair it with another SoundLink Home to run the two in stereo mode, and the USB-C port can be used to get high quality audio from your PC or other device. Unlike other Bose speakers – including other SoundLink speakers – it doesn't connect to the Bose app.

Most of the speakers in the SoundLink range that are designed for partying and day trips, but the Home is designed for – wait for it – home use. That means there's no water resistance here, so while it's perfectly portable you might prefer a more rugged option for taking out and about. I'd say speakers like this are best suited to smaller spaces such as bedrooms and kitchens where they don't have to be driven too hard to fill the room with sound.

The SoundLink Home will be available from Bose and the usual retailers from September 2025.