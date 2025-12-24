Why did nobody tell me about IKEA's new speaker? It's cheap, too!

As someone who's never really loved traipsing around IKEA stores – maybe it's having to conform to the arrow directions, I don't know – I have to say that the Swedish brand's recent speaker products look like total brain-changers.

So how come nobody told me about IKEA's cute new Bluetooth speaker? It looks like a Jetsons 1960s era radio, an aesthetic that I'm fully into – especially after watching the recent DC adaptation, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. If you know, you know.

Anyway, before I get sidelined by the best movies of the year, IKEA's journey in 2025 has been quite the epic. The brand cut ties with its Sonos speaker collaboration, so getting hold of a Symfonisk product was time-limited – although I did spot half-price deals just last month.

Since then, the brand has gone all-in with a new product line, called Solskydd (gallery above) – which I mused looked rather more Bang & Olufsen-alike shortly after their launch. That's no bad thing, though, and their prices (click here for a full breakdown) are far and away from their Danish friend's lofty sums.

What I hadn't spotted then, however, is that IKEA has also released another Bluetooth speaker product that looks, ahem, 'not bad'. Quite why it's called Nattbad did make me chuckle – although a little translation research suggests that's Swedish for 'night swim'.

Better still, however, the IKEA Nattbad is pretty cheap. It's just $50 in the USA and a mere £30 here in the UK. You can buy it in black, pink or yellow colourways – and I've included a gallery of the last of those, below.

See what I mean? Undeniably cute! The Nattbad is the Bluetooth speaker I never realised I needed. And while it's not going to encourage me to set foot in an IKEA store anytime soon, that needn't be a bother – there's also delivery.

At the time of writing, the Nattbad has 10 user-confirmed reviews on IKEA's site, giving it a full 5-stars each and every time. So it already sounds as though it's a much-loved consumer product. The severance from Sonos was 'not bad' after all, based on this little success.

You could spend more, of course. My colleague upgraded from earlier IKEA speakers to a pair of the Sonos Era 100s and, well, the step up is big. But then so was the price. For the small sum that IKEA is asking for a Nattbad, I'd be tempted to buy a pair...