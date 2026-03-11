This iconic, one-of-a-kind 2003 bag is making a comeback as Y2K style surges
The Freitag F171 Laura shoulder bag returns after 15 years, bringing its early-2000s design back to stores
Swiss bag maker Freitag has revived one of its early-2000s silhouettes, bringing the F171 Laura back into production just as Y2K fashion continues to dominate street style.
Originally launched in 2003 and discontinued in 2011, the compact shoulder bag is returning fifteen years later after the design resurfaced at a Freitag bag swap event.
According to the brand, the piece ended up in the hands of a store manager – coincidentally, also named Laura – sparking the idea of bringing the model back.Article continues below
The relaunch arrives at a moment when 90s and early-2000s aesthetics are enjoying another surge in popularity.
Unlike many brands recreating the look, Freitag is reissuing an authentic design from the era, complete with the industrial aesthetic on which the company has built its reputation.
Same silhouette, sharper edges
The new version keeps the original silhouette intact but introduces a few practical updates.
The strap is now longer and more robust, allowing the bag to be worn crossbody as well as over the shoulder.
The layout includes a Velcro-fastened main compartment, an inner slip pocket and a zippered pocket hidden under the flap.
As with every Freitag product, the bag is made from reclaimed truck tarps, meaning no two pieces are identical.
The material choice also makes the bag highly durable and repair-friendly, reinforcing the brand’s long-standing focus on longevity and circular design.
The Freitag F171 Laura measures 270 × 70 × 145 mm, weighs 370g and offers a 2-litre capacity.
The Freitag F171 Laura is available now from Freitag for £180 / €200 / $250 (~AU$323).
