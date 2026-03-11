Patagonia's climbing backpack might just be the perfect rugged weekender bag for couples

Is the 44-litre Free Wall Pack the ultimate travel bag?

Matt Kollat's avatar
By
published
in News
Patagonia Free Wall Pack 44L
(Image credit: Patagonia)

Part of the brand's 6-piece Free Wall Kit, the 2-person Free Wall Pack 44L was designed by Patagonia specifically for big-wall climbing.

And I'm not talking about hiking the local hill, but multi-pitch routes where the crux might be several hundred metres above the ground, just like the ones the company's founder, Yvon Choinard, used to climb in the 1960s.

Article continues below

From vertical logistics to weekend packing

At 44 litres, the pack has more than enough room for two people’s essentials, which is – surprise! – exactly what it was built for in the first place.

Patagonia designed the oversized interior to carry gear for two climbers, and that capacity translates nicely to a couple (two friends, hiking partners, etc.) packing clothes, toiletries and a few extras for a short trip or a camping weekend.

Patagonia Free Wall Pack 44L

(Image credit: Patagonia)

The large internal pockets and colour-coded zippers help keep gear organised, which could just as easily mean separating climbing hardware as it could dividing one person’s kit from another’s.

The exterior is deliberately minimalist, with abrasion-resistant materials and a streamlined profile designed to avoid snagging on rock or gear while being hauled up a wall.

The body fabric uses 420-denier recycled nylon with a PU coating and a durable water-repellent finish made without intentionally added PFAS, while foam padding throughout the structure helps protect gear and adds extra abrasion resistance.

The reinforcement continues with offset front and back webbing loops, designed for steep hauling, that serve as practical attachment points for extra kit when travelling.

The low-profile shoulder straps and a waistbelt make longer approaches manageable and help keep the bag within bag-sizer cages at airports. Better still, the waistbelt can be stowed away when not in use.

Patagonia Free Wall Pack 44L

(Image credit: Patagonia)

Clip-in webbing loops around the sides and base of the pack allow for customised carrying, useful for climbers but equally handy when strapping on bulky camping gear or extra footwear during travel.

At just over a kilogram, the Free Wall Pack stays relatively light for its size while still feeling robust enough for serious use.

Patagonia also continues its sustainability approach here, using bluesign-approved recycled fabrics and producing the pack in a Fair Trade Certified factory.

The Free Wall Pack 44L is available now at Patagonia US, Patagonia UK and Patagonia EU for $229 / £200 / €220 (~AU$320) in the new Weathered Stone spring colourway.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.

His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.