Forget Patagonia’s sacoche – This niche Scandinavian outdoor brand’s EDC bag is far more technical

Minimalist crossbody bags have quietly become a staple of modern everyday carry.

Patagonia’s Terravia Sacoche Bag 3L is one of the most visible examples, frequently praised for its simplicity and versatility as a lightweight EDC pack.

But a smaller Scandinavian outdoor brand may have built something even more technical for life on the move.

Enter the Klattermusen Hrid WP Lanyard Pocket, a compact accessory bag from the brand’s SS26 range.

On paper, it targets a similar use case to Patagonia’s sacoche-style bag, carrying essentials like a phone, wallet and keys, but its design leans much harder into mountaineering practicality.

A sacoche built for everyday carry

The Patagonia Terravia Sacoche Bag 3L follows a straightforward formula. With a 3-litre capacity and a weight of around 111g, it offers enough space for daily essentials without feeling bulky.

The bag is made from 100% recycled nylon ripstop with a PU coating, a recycled polyester lining, and stretch-mesh pockets.

This keeps it lightweight, weather-resistant and easy to pack away when not in use.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

Patagonia also designed the bag to work in different carry positions, worn cross-body, front-facing or clipped to a larger backpack.

A main compartment is paired with smaller stretch pockets for organisation, giving it enough structure for everyday use while keeping the overall design minimal.

The Terravia works equally well for travel, commuting or short hikes, which is why some reviewers have described it as a surprisingly capable everyday carry bag.

A more technical take on the idea

Klattermusen’s Hrid WP Lanyard Pocket approaches the same category from a more technical perspective.

The bag is fully waterproof with taped seams, designed to protect valuables in harsh weather conditions.

Instead of focusing purely on lightweight urban use, it’s built with the brand’s typical outdoor DNA in mind.

(Image credit: Klattermusen)

Material-wise, the bag uses recycled polyamide fabrics, often paired with Bluesign-approved manufacturing standards and PFAS-free treatments, depending on the version.

The Hrid WP Lanyard Pocket features dual compartments, an external mesh pocket and an internal key clip, helping keep small items secure while remaining easy to access.

A lanyard-style cord strap allows the bag to be worn across the body, around the neck or clipped onto a backpack using attachment toggles.

Reflective details add visibility in low light, reinforcing its outdoor roots.

Small bag, different philosophy

On the surface, both bags occupy the same space: lightweight crossbody carriers designed for essentials, but their design philosophies diverge.

Patagonia’s Terravia Sacoche is deliberately simple, prioritising accessibility, recycled materials and everyday versatility.

Klattermusen’s Hrid WP Lanyard Pocket, meanwhile, treats the concept more like a piece of mountaineering equipment.

Waterproof construction, attachment toggles and technical fabrics make it feel like a modular add-on for larger outdoor packs rather than just an urban sling.

The Hrid WP Lanyard Pocket is available now at Klattermusen UK, Klattermusen US and Klattermusen EU for £40 / $45 / €45 (~AU$64).

The Terravia Sacoche Bag 3L is available at Patagonia UK, Patagonia US, Patagonia EU and Patagonia AU for £45 / $55 / 50 / AU$79.95.