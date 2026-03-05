New Louis Vuitton pocket watch is an ode to Mount Fuji – it's a work of art

Quick Summary Louis Vuitton's new pocket watch is an ode to Mount Fuji. It's so well designed that my views on pocket watches have changed entirely.

A few months ago, I predicted that pocket watches were going to be one of the biggest watch industry trends for 2026. The tail end of 2025 saw a handful of models unveiled in this category, and 2026 has shown little sign of slowing down.

Now, Louis Vuitton has gotten in on the action, with a stunning pocket watch designed as an ode to Mount Fuji. Dubbed the Louis Vuitton Escale au Mont Fuji Pocket Watch, this hand-crafted piece is an absolute work of art.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Depicted in a range of pastel hues, the rear of the watch showcases a boat stacked with LV cases, floating in front of Mount Fuji and flanked by cherry blossom trees. That's flanked by 60 baguette-cut, coloured sapphires, in various shades of pink, yellow blue and green.

Flipping over to the movement, you'll spot blued hour and minutes hands. Whether that makes this the front or back of the watch is between you and your philosophical outlook, but it does a fantastic job of leaving the artwork to breathe.

Still, that does something of a disservice to the movement, which is also finished to an impeccably high standard. Crafted from no less than 561 components, the LFT AU14.03 calibre features a tourbillon and a minute repeater which chimes on the hours, minutes and quarters.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

The case measures 50mm across and 19mm thick, and is crafted from white gold. It's also water resistant to 30m, though I think anyone using this to keep time of their front crawl laps needs a straight jacket more than luxurious pocket watch.

The chain is also crafted from white gold, while the model comes with a bespoke trunk and leather bag, both of which are crafted in a light blue hue, to match the pastel palette used here.

There's no word on pricing, though I'd expect it to be positively eye-watering. Still, you'd expect nothing less for a piece of this quality. As a devoted pocket watch hater, this has absolutely changed my view. Done right, the larger canvas and more relaxed use case makes this a killer addition to any collection.