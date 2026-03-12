There's a new do-it-all kitchen appliance on the block – and it's less than £60

QUICK SUMMARY Cookology has unveiled its new Soup & Smoothie Maker, a versatile kitchen appliance featuring six automatic programmes, as well as keep-warm, pause and time-memory functions. The Cookology Soup & Smoothie Maker is available now from the brand’s online store for £59.99.

Cookology has unveiled its new Soup & Smoothie Maker, calling it its most versatile kitchen appliance to date. It comes with six automatic programmes, including settings for chunky or smooth soups, smoothies and compotes, as well as additional blending and keep-warm functions.

Whilst Cookology is traditionally known for its larger kitchen appliances, we’ve started to see the brand branch out into smaller ones in recent years, including examples of the best microwaves and air fryers. The new Soup & Smoothie Maker is another sign that this move is working well, targeting home cooks who want high-performing appliances without a hefty price tag.

Speaking of, the Cookology Soup & Smoothie Maker is priced at an impressive £59.99, and is available to buy now from the brand’s online store.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Cookology)

Alongside its multiple settings, the appliance also features pause and time-memory functions, allowing users to add ingredients mid-cycle and then continue cooking without starting from scratch.

“The Soup & Smoothie Maker gives our customers that combination of simplicity and versatility with their home cooking all year round, which can be hard to find in our busy day-to-day lives,” says Andrew Wright, Cookology’s Founder and CEO.

"The keep-warm function is another handy feature, meaning you can heat and blend your ingredients without juggling multiple pots and pans – or standing over the hob for longer than you need to after a busy day."