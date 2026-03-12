There's a new do-it-all kitchen appliance on the block – and it's less than £60

It's available to buy now

Lizzie Wilmot's avatar
By
last updated
in News
Cookology Soup &amp; Smoothie Maker
(Image credit: Cookology)
QUICK SUMMARY

Cookology has unveiled its new Soup & Smoothie Maker, a versatile kitchen appliance featuring six automatic programmes, as well as keep-warm, pause and time-memory functions.

The Cookology Soup & Smoothie Maker is available now from the brand’s online store for £59.99.

Cookology has unveiled its new Soup & Smoothie Maker, calling it its most versatile kitchen appliance to date. It comes with six automatic programmes, including settings for chunky or smooth soups, smoothies and compotes, as well as additional blending and keep-warm functions.

Article continues below

Cookology Soup &amp;amp; Smoothie Maker

(Image credit: Cookology)

Alongside its multiple settings, the appliance also features pause and time-memory functions, allowing users to add ingredients mid-cycle and then continue cooking without starting from scratch.

The Soup & Smoothie Maker gives our customers that combination of simplicity and versatility with their home cooking all year round, which can be hard to find in our busy day-to-day lives,” says Andrew Wright, Cookology’s Founder and CEO.

"The keep-warm function is another handy feature, meaning you can heat and blend your ingredients without juggling multiple pots and pans – or standing over the hob for longer than you need to after a busy day."

Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.