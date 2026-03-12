There's a new do-it-all kitchen appliance on the block – and it's less than £60
It's available to buy now
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
QUICK SUMMARY
Cookology has unveiled its new Soup & Smoothie Maker, a versatile kitchen appliance featuring six automatic programmes, as well as keep-warm, pause and time-memory functions.
The Cookology Soup & Smoothie Maker is available now from the brand’s online store for £59.99.
Cookology has unveiled its new Soup & Smoothie Maker, calling it its most versatile kitchen appliance to date. It comes with six automatic programmes, including settings for chunky or smooth soups, smoothies and compotes, as well as additional blending and keep-warm functions.
Whilst Cookology is traditionally known for its larger kitchen appliances, we’ve started to see the brand branch out into smaller ones in recent years, including examples of the best microwaves and air fryers. The new Soup & Smoothie Maker is another sign that this move is working well, targeting home cooks who want high-performing appliances without a hefty price tag.
Speaking of, the Cookology Soup & Smoothie Maker is priced at an impressive £59.99, and is available to buy now from the brand’s online store.Article continues below
Alongside its multiple settings, the appliance also features pause and time-memory functions, allowing users to add ingredients mid-cycle and then continue cooking without starting from scratch.
“The Soup & Smoothie Maker gives our customers that combination of simplicity and versatility with their home cooking all year round, which can be hard to find in our busy day-to-day lives,” says Andrew Wright, Cookology’s Founder and CEO.
"The keep-warm function is another handy feature, meaning you can heat and blend your ingredients without juggling multiple pots and pans – or standing over the hob for longer than you need to after a busy day."
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.