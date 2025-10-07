Ninja’s new blender has the strangest design I’ve ever seen – but I kind of love it

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has launched the BlendBOSS, its latest blender which is currently only available in the US. The Ninja BlendBOSS is the brand’s first-ever tumbler blender that blends, pours and ‘drinks’ in just one vessel.

Watch out Nutribullet – Ninja has just launched the strangest-looking blender I’ve ever seen. The new Ninja BlendBOSS is the brand’s first-ever tumbler blender which only uses one vessel to blend, pour, ‘drink’, clean and transport your drink… and I want it for my kitchen.

While Ninja is best known for its range of air fryers , it’s also become recognisable for its blenders. Arguably its most popular blender is the Ninja Blast which launched back in 2023, a portable blender that’s powerful motor stays attached to the blending vessel so you can blend smoothies on the go.

Despite the Blast’s success, some users – myself included as you can read in my Ninja Blast review – found that carrying around a bulky motor and blades was heavy and annoying. Now, it seems that Ninja has solved this problem with the new Ninja BlendBOSS.

The Ninja BlendBOSS is Ninja’s first-ever tumbler blender, and it works by attaching a tumbler that looks a lot like a Stanley cup to the main base. The lid of the tumbler is switched out, so when it’s in blending mode, it has the blender blades, but when you want to drink from it, you can remove the blade and attach a lid.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Everything from blending to drinking and cleaning is done in the one tumbler, reducing waste and keeping everything simple and compact. The base of the Ninja BlendBOSS has a 1200W motor that can blend fresh and frozen ingredients, and make smoothies, soups, dips, purees, sauces and more.

The Ninja BlendBOSS uses Auto-iQ technology that automates its three programmes – smoothie, blend and ice crush – to give the best results. The three settings can be selected on the main base of the blender, and there’s also a pulse button for extra controls.

While it makes complete sense for the Ninja BlendBOSS to look the way it does, it’s definitely one of the more unusual blenders I’ve seen on the market. I like that it only requires one tumbler or vessel, and the 26oz tumbler can make a big amount of liquid – and it’s completely leakproof.

