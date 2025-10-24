Forget the Ninja Blast – Nutribullet has mastered the portable blender design

QUICK SUMMARY Nutribullet has launched its latest portable blender, the Flex. Priced at £59.99 / $69.99, the Nutribullet Flex has a powerful twist-off motor base, and an ultra lightweight for easier portability.

Forget the Ninja Blast – Nutribullet has officially mastered the portable blender design, making it lighter than ever. The new Nutribullet Flex has a powerful motor base that can easily be twisted off to turn the blending vessel into a bottle for easier portability – and it’s not expensive, either.

The latest blender trend has been all about portability, with many brands like Ninja and Cuisinart developing their own models, like the popular Ninja Blast and the new Cuisinart Blast & Go . The idea behind them is you can take the entire motor and base with you on the go so you can blend smoothies when you want them to enhance their freshness.

While the idea is sound, taking a full blender with you to work – whether it's compact or not – can get heavy and take up space in your bag. Noticing this concern, blender brands have started to develop models that look more like to-go cups and bottles.

Nutribullet has even made its own version of this called the Nutribullet Flip , but it’s since developed a new portable blender which I think could have the best portable blender design yet. The new Nutribullet Flex looks like a bottle has been attached to a motor, which is essentially what it is – and it works exceptionally well.

Meet the nutribullet Flex™ Portable Blender - YouTube Watch On

The Nutribullet Flex has a 7.4V motor and blades that attach to the main 22oz vessel to blend up fresh or frozen ingredients to make smoothies, shakes, sauces and more. While the base can travel with you, removing the motor drops the weight down by 50%, making the lightweight blending vessel even lighter and easier to carry around with you.

The controls of the Nutribullet Flex are easy to use – you simply touch the on/off button and it’s off. Underneath the button is an LED battery indicator which displays the power level so you know when to recharge. The battery life itself is pretty impressive as it offers over 11 blending cycles at 30 seconds at a time.

The Nutribullet Flex comes in six bright colours – the ruby red and violet purple are my favourites – and with a leakproof lid, spout and carry handle. Available now , the Nutribullet Flex is extremely affordable, especially when compared to other portable blenders, and can be bought for £59.99 / $69.99.