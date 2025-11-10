Ninja’s new French door air fryer could completely replace your oven

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has launched its first ever French door air fryer for the US market. The Ninja French Door Premier Air Fryer, Convection Oven and Toaster has 10 settings and a large capacity that could completely replace your oven.

Another day, another air fryer launch from Ninja – although this time, the brand has really surprised me with its latest release. Available for US customers, the Ninja French Door Premier Air Fryer, Convection Oven and Toaster is Ninja’s first ever French door air fryer, and its size and capacity could completely replace your oven.

Most of today’s best air fryers come with huge capacities that are often separated into two baskets. A new design that emerged this year is double doors, which gives the air fryer a similar look and open/close system to that of a fridge freezer.

While the double door look is still quite new, some brands have adopted the design, like the Salter XL Dual View Air Fryer Oven and the Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven . Now, Ninja has followed in Salter’s footsteps with its very own – and first ever – double or French door air fryer.

The Ninja French Door Premier Air Fryer, Convection Oven and Toaster claims to have the largest air frying capacity with a French door design. The French doors open into one big compartment, and while it definitely looks and performs more like an oven and a toaster oven, it has air frying and other settings which make it incredibly versatile.

(Image credit: Ninja)

The Ninja French Door Premier Air Fryer, Convection Oven and Toaster has 10 settings to play with, including air fry, air roast, bake, whole roast, broil, reheat, dehydrate and pizza. It can even replace your toaster with its toast and bagel programmes.

For even more capacity, the Ninja French Door Premier Air Fryer, Convection Oven and Toaster comes with a 5-quart air fryer basket and a sheet pan. It’s also designed to cook food quickly with its 450°F air circulation technology, and the cyclonic air means you don’t need to rotate food but still get crispy textures.

The Ninja French Door Premier Air Fryer, Convection Oven and Toaster is available to buy for $279.99 at Ninja . So, what’s the catch? Well, as of writing, it’s not yet available in the UK or Europe, but we expect it to arrive early next year, going off Ninja’s patterns of launching in different countries.