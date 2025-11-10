Philips unveils first-ever stacked dual basket air fryer with 13 versatile cooking functions

QUICK SUMMARY Philips has launched its first-ever stacked dual basket air fryer, the 4000 Series. It features Vertical RapidAir Technology to ensure even cooking across both 5-litre baskets, and it's designed to save counter space whilst still offering plenty of capacity. Priced at £269.99 (around $320) from John Lewis and Currys, it also includes six presets and 13 cooking functions for added versatility.

Philips has just announced its first-ever stacked dual basket air fryer, marking a new step for the brand best known for its classic single-drawer models. The new Philips 4000 Series Stacked Dual Basket Airfryer follows in the footsteps of the 5000 Series, which currently tops our buying guide after earning a five star review earlier this year.

Unlike most dual-basket models that sit side by side, this one stacks its two 5-litre drawers vertically, saving counter space whilst still offering a generous capacity.

It’s priced at £269.99 (around $320) from John Lewis and Currys – a little cheaper than Philips’ earlier dual designs, which should make it an appealing alternative for smaller kitchens.

(Image credit: Philips)

The main talking point here is Philips’ new Vertical RapidAir Technology, which aims to fix one of the biggest issues with stacked designs – uneven cooking. In some models, heat is directed from the back, which can leave food at the front crisper than what’s behind it. Philips’ new vertical airflow system promises to keep things more consistent across both drawers.

There are also six cooking presets and 13 functions – including baking, grilling and roasting – covering most everyday needs. Whether it’ll live up to the reputation of its five-star predecessor is to be seen, but we’ll be putting it through its paces soon to find out.

(Image credit: Philips)