This Tower air fryer uses AI to calculate cooking temperature – and it’s super affordable

It’s finally happened – AI has made its way into an air fryer ! Tower has just debuted its AIRX air fryer which it claims is the UK’s first air fryer with built-in AI technology. The way the Tower AIRX air fryer uses AI is genuinely useful, and it doesn’t cost a fortune either.

If you’re new to the world of air fryers, Tower’s new AIRX air fryer takes out all the guesswork and does all the cooking for you. Using AI, the air fryer has sensors inside it which detects and analyses the amount of food and its temperature in it. From there, the Tower AIRX air fryer calculates the right cooking temperature for your meal.

The Tower AIRX air fryer has six pre-set programmes, including chicken, fish, steak, prawns, fries and cupcakes. It can also be used manually so you can decide what time and temperature you want the Tower AIRX air fryer to cook your food at.

The control panel of the Tower AIRX air fryer is my favourite part because of its high definition display and has one-touch controls. It’s easy to use and has clear icons for each pre-set, as well as the temperature, time and shake options.

(Image credit: Tower)

The Tower AIRX air fryer comes in two sizes – five litres and eight litres. Regardless of capacity, the Tower AIRX air fryer is a single basket air fryer but if you want to cook a bigger volume of food or multiple layers, it comes with a removable grill plate so you can stack and cook more food.

Aside from its new AI technology, the Tower AIRX air fryer still uses Tower’s patent Vortx airflow which rapidly circulates heated air inside the basket. It’s surprisingly compact too and takes up very little space in your kitchen – it has everything you could possibly want from an air fryer, really!

I never thought I’d like the idea of AI in an air fryer, but the Tower AIRX air fryer might have convinced me otherwise. But it’s the price of it that you’ll like the most. The Tower AIRX air fryer is available to buy now at Tower , with the five-litre option priced at £79.99 and the eight-litre costing £99.99.