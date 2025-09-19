3 heaters from 2025 you should buy before the big chill

If you’re looking for cheaper ways to beat the big chill this year, you might want to consider investing in a heater – specifically one of these three new launches from Dyson, Duux and DREO.

When the weather turns cold, a heater can keep your home warm and toasty. Compared to your boiler which is built into your home and controlled via a thermostat , a portable heater is more versatile, as you can wheel it into whatever room you want for direct, personal heat. With the cost of energy on the rise, a heater can also make a huge difference to your monthly bills.

With all this in mind, more and more brands have been launching heaters to fit this gap in the market. Companies like Dyson, Shark, Duux, Xiaomi and DREO have all launched new heaters this year, and I’ve rounded up the best three models that you should buy before the winter season hits.

1. Dyson Hot + Cool HF1

(Image credit: Dyson)

Amongst its many new product launches this year, Dyson has unveiled a new 2-in-1 heater and fan . Expected to launch in October 2025, the Dyson Hot + Cool HF1 has a bladeless design that’s fast, powerful and almost silent.

Designed for year-round use, the Dyson Hot + Cool HF1 provides hot and cold temperature relief, and uses a power dense heater element to quickly heat entire rooms evenly. The fan element has 10 speeds, while the heater can increase your room’s temperature by 35°.

With energy-saving in mind, the Dyson Hot + Cool HF1 has a built-in temperature sensor that maintains the temperature of the room when it reaches your preferred heat. Pricing is being kept under wraps, but we’re excited to see it in its glory when it launches soon.

2. Duux Threesixty Smart Fan Heater (Gen 2)

(Image credit: Duux)

Duux’s new heater, the Threesixty Smart Fan Heater (Gen 2) builds off the success of its predecessor with a new upgraded design. It offers 360° heat distribution to fill whole rooms at a time, and three adjustable heat settings. Its built-in fan also powers the heating element to better spread warm air around the room.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Duux Threesixty Smart Fan Heater (Gen 2)’s new design is compact, lightweight and minimalist, and comes in three matte colours. It’s small enough to fit into any room and is almost-silent so you can use it even while you sleep.

The Duux app connects to the Threesixty Smart Fan Heater (Gen 2) so you can control its modes and schedules, or use the controls on the front of the device. At £119.99, it’s surprisingly affordable and a great addition to your home for the colder months.

3. DREO Whole Room Heater 714S

(Image credit: DREO)

Another launch expected to drop in October is the DREO Whole Room Heater 714S . While the Duux model was affordable, the DREO Whole Room Heater 714S is silly cheap at just £99 – but the price certainly doesn’t affect its quality.

The DREO Whole Room Heater 714S is powered by Hyperamics that spreads and oscillates heat widely and instantly. It also comes with an eco mode that automatically selects the right heat for the room you’re in so it’s not wasting excess energy.

With similar looks to that of a fan, the DREO Whole Room Heater 714S is small, compact and powerful with 2000 watts of power. It has three heat and three speed levels to choose from, and is easy to customise with the controls on the bottom of the device or its accompanying remote control.

If you’re still in the market for a fan, check out these 3 fan launches from this year that are worth your money .