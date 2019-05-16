The best duvet for summer, winter and all year round in 2019

If you’ve ever been too hot in the summer or too cold in the winter, it’s probably an indication that you’re using the wrong duvet. Having the best duvet can make a huge difference to your quality of sleep: it's almost as important as having the best mattress .

We've scoured the shelves of the best duvet vendors, from down-meister John Lewis to the finest independent retailers, to find the best duck- and goose-assisted sleeping aids. There are also some choices below in less traditional materials, such as silk, wool and synthetic fibres. Whether you're looking for a new duvet for summer, winter or all year round, we've got you covered in this guide.

Buying a duvet: what you need to know

When it comes to choosing the best duvet, there are a couple of terms to consider. Firstly, the tog. That’s essentially its warmth factor: the higher the tog, the warmer the duvet. For a summer duvet, look for an option between 1-4 tog; for a winter duvet, you’ll want 10.5-15 tog. Or, you could choose a double duvet set, with a 'winter' and 'summer' duvet that can be joined together to make a kind of 'Roland Emmerich's The Day After Tomorrow' super-duvet.

Alternatively, a new breed of all-season duvets – like the new Simba Hybrid Duvet – shun tog ratings entirely. Instead, these use space-inspired fabric technology to regulate your temperature, cooling you down if you become too hot, and warming you up if you become too cold.

Most importantly, look out for the type of material that fills your duvet. A lot of people tend to go for feather, which while heavy, allows you to wrap your duvet around yourself completely. Down is lighter, equally as cosy as feather, and not as much filling is required to provide the equivalent tog.

Then there’s synthetic microfibre. Recent technological advances have allowed more expensive microfibre duvets to offer the same amount of breathability as down and feather, and they can be washed more regularly than natural fillings too. There’s also cost-effective duvets, which are perfect for the spare room, or those on a tight budget. Hypoallergenic duvets, of course, are good for those with allergies. To help you choose the right one for you, here's our pick of the best duvets right now.

The best duvets you can buy

1. Simba Hybrid Duvet with Stratos The best duvet for all seasons, keeping you cool in summer and toasty in winter Specifications Best for: All seasons; couples Tog rating: N/A (temperature regulating technology instead) Material: Stratos cover, hypoallergenic fibre, BCI cotton Cleaning: Sizes: Single, double, king, super king

The all-season Simba Hybrid Duvet uses space-inspired, phase-change fabric technology to regulate your temperature all year round, making sure you’re never too hot or too cold. The idea is that you’ll never need a separate summer duvet and winter duvet again.

On one side is Stratos, an advanced fabric technology that reacts to your temperature (as well as the temperature outside), absorbing heat if you start to become too warm, and storing it, ready to release if your temperature drops. On the other side is soft, breathable cotton; while a super-soft hypoallergenic fibre fill inside the duvet helps you stay comfortable throughout the night, using semi-conducting materials to draw any excess heat away from your body.

Square quilting keeps the filling spread evenly across the duvet, and quick-fit tabs reduce the time it takes to make your bed. If you’re looking for a new duvet, we think the Simba Hybrid Duvert with Stratos is one of the best out there.

2. John Lewis Superior Siberian Goose Down Duvet The best winter duvet, with ethically sourced Siberian goose down Specifications Tog: 13.5 Filling: 100% Siberian goose down

When Arctic winds from the north east blow over in the winter, you’ll be thankful you bought this. John Lewis' deluxe duvet is made from 100% Siberian goose down, which is naturally airy and insulative, and the brand says you’ll feel ‘perfectly warm without being weighed down’. Textbook. This is a high tog duvet, with a high quality filling that has been sourced as a bi-product of the food industry, so animal welfare is also a factor here.

3. Woolroom Deluxe medium duvet The best duvet for allergy sufferers Specifications Tog: 8-12 Filling: Wool

Woolroom's duvets are, as the name suggests, stuffed with a wool-based filling. The headline claim for the brand's bedding (it also does pillows and bed linen) is that wool is 'proven to provide a 25% better night’s sleep than other forms of bedding'.

Clearly this is not an assertion that is easy to verify, but what is undeniable is that the Woolroom Deluxe Medium duvet, far from being too hot as you might assume, actually seems highly adept at keeping you protected from the cold, without making you too warm. That is due to another quality that wool has, which is excellent heat and moisture management. Wool is also adept at combatting toxins and allergens (unless you're allergic to wool, in which case you probably don't need us to tell you to move on).

Woolroom's products feel suitably luxurious but aren't excessively priced. We have no idea if we'd slept 25% better when using them, but they were more than a match for the comparably-priced John Lewis goose and duck down mix duvet that we usually employ.

4. John Lewis Perfect Natural Mulberry Silk Duvet Best luxury duvet, with breathable microfibre and silk Specifications Tog: 6-7 Filling: Silk

If you don’t like the idea of a feather or down duvet but want something that’s breathable, the John Lewis Perfect Natural Mulberry Silk Duvet promises to do just that. The brand describe it as beautifully soft and warm, which is thanks to several of its design innovations. Firstly, the natural silk fibres of the silkworm. Secondly, the 300-thread count cotton sateen cover, which gives it its breathability.

Reviewers find that the silk feels thinner than down but works well to regulate body temperature during those milder nights, plus it is fantastic for allergy sufferers. For a spring/summer duvet that pleases everyone, you can’t go wrong.

5. Downland All Seasons Anti-Allergy 15 Tog Duvet The best all-season duvet set Specifications Tog: 10.5 and 4.5 (15 in total) Filling: Feather and down Machine washable: Yes

Looking for down-filled value for money? This conjoinable duvet set has it. The Downland All Seasons Anti-Allergy 15 Tog Duvet has a 10.5 tog duvet, which is perfect for autumn and winter, and a 4.5 tog duvet for su-hummer nii-iiiiiiights, all in one affordable package. You'll never need to buy another. Popper the two together and you have 15 togs, for really bitter nights. With a mix of anti-allergenic and machine washable goose down and feather, this Downland duvet promises you a good night’s sleep for many years to come.

6. Silentnight 10.5 Tog Complete Bed Set The best budget option, with a duvet, mattress protector and pillows Specifications Tog: 10.5 Filling: 100% hollow fibre filling Machine washable: Yes

If you’re an efficient shopper who loves a bargain, try this 'bed set' from Silentnight. With pillows and mattress topper included, one click of the buy button nets you everything you need for your bed, or when mates come to stay.

With a tog of 10.5, the Silentnight 10.5 Tog Complete Bed Set sits perfectly in the middle of the spectrum, making it a good year-rounder for the average British temperature. Reviewers see it as an ideal spare room duvet.

7. Silentnight Bounceback 10.5 Tog Duvet The best duvet for comfort Specifications Tog: 10.5 Filling: Polycotton cover/Hollow fibre filling Machine washable: Yes

Enjoy snuggling but dislike 'plumping'? The Silentnight Bounceback 10.5 Tog Duvet is filled with spring-like fibres, which Silentnight says will stay plump throughout the night and bounce back into shape every morning. The consensus among reviewers is that it’s warm and light at the same time, and with its tog of 10.5, it can even be used all year round. Machine washable and hypo-allergenic, this is a faithful duvet that can be used everyday or for guests.