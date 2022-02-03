Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with John Lewis, sign up to their emails. The John Lewis newsletter sends its subscribers the latest news, arrivals and offers. For more promotions, make sure you’re following the John Lewis Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube pages. John Lewis regularly has sales running in store and online. Their sale has tons of offers store wide, including percentage discounts, claiming deals, reduced to clear products and free gifts. Tech and fashion are the best departments to shop for sales on John Lewis.

Since 1925, John Lewis has run their ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ promise. While they offer the best prices on their own brand and other branded products, John Lewis will price match if customers find it cheaper elsewhere.

John Lewis also has a membership for customers to take advantage of. The My John Lewis membership is a programme where you can sign up for free to create an account. My John Lewis members benefit from members only offers, events and competitions. The John Lewis & Partners app is free to download on both iOS and Android and can be used to easily shop and share products. You can also keep your receipts on there and have your membership card on there for easy in app or in store use.

The easiest way to stay up to date with John Lewis sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for John Lewis. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does John Lewis offer free delivery? Yes. Free standard delivery is available on orders over £50. If your order is under £50, delivery is £3.95. You can also pick up your order in store for free.

What’s the John Lewis returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 35 days of delivery. Make sure your order is unused, in its original packaging and comes with proof of purchase. Head to the returns page on the John Lewis website to start a return. Once they’ve received and inspected your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? When your online or in store order has been dispatched, you will receive an email confirmation with tracking information provided. Alternatively, click ‘Track your order’ on the website and enter your order number and postcode to monitor your order.

What payment methods are available? John Lewis accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal and Apple Pay.

What is the John Lewis Never Knowingly Undersold promise? Since 1925, John Lewis has run their ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ programme which promises the best price on their own brand and other brand products. If customers find something cheaper at a different store or retailer, John Lewis will match the price.

What other services do John Lewis provide? John Lewis has many different services both in store and online. Customers can get John Lewis broadband, insurance, home solutions, business services and optical services. John Lewis also offers renting services and in store specials like personal shopping.

Is there a John Lewis store near me? Yes. There are over 35 John Lewis stores across the UK. Head to the ‘Our Stores’ section of the website to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the John Lewis customer service team? To contact John Lewis, call 03456 080 675 or head to the customer service webpage to submit a concern or question.

How to use John Lewis discount codes

1. Find the John Lewis discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 John Lewis discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Once at the checkout, sign into your account or continue as guest. Enter your delivery option and proceed to ‘Review and Pay’.

4. Underneath your delivery details, you’ll see a dropdown that says ‘Add a promotional code’. Click this, enter your code and press ‘Apply’. If valid, the page will refresh and your total will be updated accordingly.

John Lewis & Partners collections

(Image credit: John Lewis)

As a high-end department store, John Lewis are best known for the extensive brands they stock and sell on their website. From designer brands to local companies, John Lewis has hundreds of brands to choose from across multiple departments. Alongside these brands, John Lewis have their own collections and products to shop from, most of which are cheaper than other brands but still high quality.

When you head to the website, select brands and scroll down to ‘J’. Here, you can shop 2 John Lewis brands: John Lewis & Partners and the John Lewis & Partners Heirloom collection. The John Lewis & Partners collection expands over all their departments including home & garden, furniture & lights, electricals, gifts, beauty, sport & leisure and fashion for both men, women and children.

The best categories to shop from John Lewis are furniture, bedding and other kitchen, bedroom and bathroom accessories. John Lewis has tons of lighting, chairs and tables to shop from that are extremely high quality and at lower prices than other competitors. They’re also well known for their bedding, like sheets, duvet covers and throws. Their additional accessories for around the home are extensive but their curtains, rugs, plates, tea towels and more are extremely popular and a nice way to stock your house with the essentials.

The John Lewis & Partners Heirloom collection is a children’s clothes collection, for boys and girls of all ages. The clothes, shoes and accessories change with the seasons and most of this collection is often ‘Reduced to Clear’ so you can get cheap prices on good quality kids clothes.

What John Lewis membership is for me?

(Image credit: John Lewis)

There are many John Lewis membership options available but the main two are: My John Lewis and the John Lewis Partnership Card.

My John Lewis is a members-only programme where you can sign up for free by creating a John Lewis account. This unlocks tons of benefits for customers to take advantage of and it also makes shopping on John Lewis much quicker and easier. By signing up, members get members-only offers like exclusive discounts on top brands and personalised offers based on their previous purchases. Members-only events are also available like personal shopping experiences, beauty masterclasses and cooking workshops, all in store.

Alongside their many competitions, My John Lewis offers members a chance to win their wish list which is valued up to £1000. If you download the John Lewis & Partners app, you can easily use your membership there and you have a safe place to store all your receipts.

The John Lewis Partnership Card is a rewards credit card where you can earn rewards when you shop at John Lewis or Waitrose. This partnership card offers double points events and travel exclusives. Points also translate into John Lewis gift vouchers.

So which one is for you? The John Lewis Partnership Card is more of a finance option rather than a membership so this is an easy way to differentiate between the two. My John Lewis is more of a rewards scheme where you can get access to more from John Lewis so if you’re a regular shopper, My John Lewis is the way to go.