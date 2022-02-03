Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with AO.com, sign up to their newsletter club. By subscribing to the AO.com emails, subscribers receive the latest news, competitions and offers straight to their inbox. The AO.com sale is split into deals and clearance. The deals section has their latest discounts across specific categories, like ‘Tasty deals on range cookers’ or ‘Brr-illiant deals on fridge freezers’. In the clearance section, you can find individual deals on a range of products. At the top of each product, you’ll see how much you can save and if there are any additional discount deals you can get. Cashback and free gift promotions are also available.

AO.com also offers a price match promise. If you find a product somewhere else that’s cheaper than AO.com, they’ll match the price and delivery charges from the other retailer. They’ll also match discount codes and sales prices. If you’re interested in selling your old appliances, you can take part in the AO.com trade-in promotion. AO.com will give you money for selected appliances when you replace them with new models. They can also pick up your old appliances for free. Products that are eligible for trading will be marked clearly on the website and all you have to do is add them to your basket and tick the ‘trade-in’ box at checkout.

The easiest way to stay up to date with AO.com sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for AO.com. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

What are the delivery options from AO.com? Delivery charges and options will vary depending on the product you choose. Bigger products require time slots and may cost extra. Your delivery cost will be calculated at the checkout.

What’s the AO.com returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you have 100 days to return it to AO.com. Make sure your product is unused and in its original packaging for a full refund plus delivery costs. To start a return, log in to your AO.com account and follow the steps. If you don’t have an account, you can view your order through your email confirmation and start a return from there. When AO.com has received and inspected your order, they’ll issue a refund.

How do I track my order? When your order is dispatched, you’ll receive an email with tracking information. Alternatively, click ‘Track your order’ on the website and enter your order number and postcode to find your order status.

What payment methods are available? AO.com accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal and Apple Pay.

What is the AO.com price match promise? If you find a product at another retailer that’s cheaper than AO.com, they’ll match the price and delivery charges. They’ll also match discount codes and sales prices.

Will AO.com install my order? Yes. AO.com will install your kitchen appliances for you, including electric and gas cookers, laundry machines, dishwashers and fridge freezers.

What is AO Care and AO Repair & Care? AO Care is the AO.com insurance policy that covers your household appliances from accidental damages and breakages. AO Repair & Care is a policy where AO.com will repair any broken appliances and give you 12 months of maintenance and support. When you shop at AO.com, you can take out this policy by contacting the AO Care team.

Is there an AO.com store near me? No. AO.com is an internet-only retailer so you’ll have to shop online.

How do I contact the AO.com customer service team? To contact AO.com, call 0161 470 1200 or start a live chat on their website.

How to use AO.com discount codes

1. Find the AO.com discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 AO.com discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your basket summary, you’ll see ‘I have a discount code’. Click this, add your discount code to the box and click ‘Apply’.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and your total will be updated with the discount amount.

What is AO Business?

While AO.com is mainly focused on consumers, they also provide business or trade customers with the latest gadgets and appliances for their company. This is called AO Business.

AO Business offers products and benefits to a range of business owners, like landlords, tradespeople, charities, small businesses and more. Buying for your business can be complicated and time consuming so with AO Business, they find the right products for your budget and help you with all the boring parts like installation and insurance.

AO Business lets you choose from all of their departments on the site and you can shop by your price range. If you’re looking for a whole setup rather than an individual product, we suggest calling AO Business to organise a quote. Once you’ve picked your items, AO Business will send you an VAT invoice and organise delivery and installation. You and your business can also get a bulk discount from AO Business when you buy a large quantity of products from them.

Like their consumer website, AO Business also offers a price match promise if you find something cheaper at another retailer. If you’re replacing your old business equipment, you can also organise AO Business to take your old gear away and recycle it for you, to save you the hassle. There are also plenty of payment options available for you to choose from. To start with AO Business, sign up for an account to make ordering quicker and easier.

Top savings from AO.com

As a leading electrical retailer, AO.com is well known for their technology and appliance products. AO.com is a certified reseller for top household and tech brands, making it a great destination to look for deals and discounts on popular products.

Some of the top deals that you can find at AO.com are on coffee machines and vacuum cleaners. For example, the Tassimo by Bosch Happy Pod Coffee Machine always receives a big price cut from AO.com. On Black Friday, this coffee machine was just £29 on the day and saved customers £72.

To find the best savings at AO.com, start by heading to the clearance section of the website. Here, you’ll find the top individual deals, meaning discounts on specific products. You can search by hottest deal, savings high to low, price high to low and ratings high to low. At the top of each product, AO.com displays how much you can save. If applicable, you’ll also see additional deals, cashback offers, free gifts and other extras on the product. For example, on some Hoover products you can ‘Get an extra £30 off with the code SAVE30’.

It’s important to note that while you shop the sale, you’ll see red and grey totals on the products. The red price tags are deals available and will note how much you’re saving. The grey totals without any discount information means the deal has gone and this is its price for clearance. The clearance section is full of top deals so make sure to check them out, especially during seasonal sales like Boxing Day and Black Friday.