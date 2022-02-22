The North Face discount codes for February 2022

Hints & Tips

The North Face sale has top offers for men, women and kids across all departments and the outlet typically has up to 50% off. As The North Face is stocked on third party websites and stores, you can find individual and cheaper deals from these retailers, especially during seasonal sales periods like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you’re a regular The North Face shopper, sign up to the XPLR Pass membership programme. When you sign up to this loyalty scheme, you’ll receive exclusive members-only sales and events, get special gifts on your birthday, early access to product launches and receive 10% off your first order over £100.

The North Face offers a student discount in partnership with UNiDAYS. Simply sign up and verify your student status for free and you can get 10% off on The North Face full catalogue.

FAQs

Does The North Face offer free delivery? Yes. Free standard delivery is available on orders over £99. If your order is under £99, delivery is £3.95. You can collect your order in store for free.

What’s the The North Face returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 30 days of delivery. Make sure your item is unused and in its original packaging with tags and labels attached. To start a return, click ‘Returns’ on the website and follow the instructions. When The North Face has received and inspected your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, The North Face will send you an email confirmation with courier information and tracking links inside. Use this to track your order.

What payment methods are available? The North Face accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, Apple Pay and Klarna.

What is The North Face warranty? Products from The North Face are fully warranted to the original owner against defects in materials and workmanship for two years.

Is there a The North Face store near me? Yes. There are hundreds of The North Face stores around the world. You can also shop online or use the online virtual shopping experience.

How do I contact The North Face customer service team? To contact The North Face, call 0800 328 0012, fill out a contact form or start a live chat on the website.

How to use The North Face discount codes

1. Find the The North Face discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 The North Face discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath the order summary on the right hand side of the page, you’ll find a box that says ‘I have a promo code’. Enter your code here and click ‘Apply’.

4. If your discount code is valid, the page will refresh and your total will be updated accordingly.

The North Face Summit Series

As experts in outdoor recreation activities, The North Face have the right equipment, clothing and accessories for any hobby or expedition. These sports include hiking, running, climbing, camping, skiing and snowboarding. Last year, The North Face released the Summit Series, a 21-piece advanced mountain kit collection.

The Summit Series is a tech-packed collection which introduces 5 new tech and construction innovations, designed for high-alpine adventures and harsh conditions. The Summit Series is available for both men and women and features jackets, layers, hoodies, fleeces, trousers, gloves, mittens and backpacks.

The Summit Series layering system is optimised for long days of challenging environments. All of the pieces from the Summit Series are designed to be layered together to create a breathable and lightweight clothing system. The range features 50/50 down which combined with face fabric creates a breathable material that allows heat to escape when it needs to. Lower layers like the ‘Future Fleece’ feature new technical fabric that’s constructed from octagonal shaped yarn that gives a lightweight thermal performance.

If you’re hiking up a mountain or off on a camping trip, you need a sturdy and reflective backpack. From the Summit collection, you can find backpacks like the Phantom 38 Litre, Cobra 65 Litre, Verto 27 Litre and AMK Spectre 55L. This light and functional kit is designed for adventures so if you have an expedition coming up, check out the Summit Series from The North Face.

Find your backpack at The North Face

Whether you’re off on an expedition or simply heading off to work, a well made rucksack or backpack is definitely something you need in your repertoire. The North Face range of backpacks are built for practicality and packed full of features designed to help you travel easily and compactly.

New to The North Face, you can use the Backpack Finder on its website. This is perfect if you’re not sure what you need and if you want to make sure you get the right fit. Step 1 narrows down what you want to use your backpack for. This covers hiking, mountaineering and climbing, and city or school and university purposes. If you’re heading on a trek, chances are you won’t need a backpack that are designed to hold your studying supplies and similarly, you don’t need a hardcore adventure backpack if you’re simply going to wear it to work.

Step 2 is all about features and you can select as many as you like, including laptop compatible, water repellent, durable, made of recycled materials, organisation compartments and with water bottle pockets. Finally Step 3 helps you find your fit and you can pick between men, women and children. Once you select all your options, The North Face will narrow down your choices and show your best results from a range of prices and in many different colours.

If you’re still at a loss for what backpack to get, head into your local The North Face store and ask an expert to help you find the right one.