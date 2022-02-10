Hints & Tips

FAQs

Does Proviz offer free delivery? Yes. Free delivery is available on all orders over £30. If your order is under £30, delivery is £2.95. International delivery to Europe and the rest of the world is also available and delivery charges will depend on where you’re located. For Europe, tracked courier delivery is free on orders over £60 and for the rest of the world, tracked courier delivery is free on orders over £70.

Can I Click & Collect? Yes. You can Click & Collect your Proviz order through HubBox. This is free and all you have to do is select your Click & Collect collection Point and pick up your order within 14 days.

What’s the Proviz returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return or exchange your product within 30 days of receipt. Make sure your order is unused and comes in its original packaging, labels and hangtags. To start a return, head to the ‘Fast Returns Portal’ on the Proviz website and follow the instructions. Once Proviz has received and assessed your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? After your order’s been dispatched, you’ll receive an email which contains the link to the online tracking of your chosen delivery service. Use this link to track your order.

What payment methods are available? Proviz accepts all major credit and debit cards, PayPal and Apple Pay.

Is there a Proviz store near me? Proviz doesn’t have its own stores but you can shop in their distributors' stores. To find your nearest Proviz distributor, head to the ‘Distributors’ or ‘Store Locator’ sections of the website.

How do I contact the Proviz customer service team? To contact Proviz, call 01425 204 445 or email customersupport@provizsports.com .

The importance of hi vis clothing

(Image credit: Proviz)

High visibility clothing is so important, especially if you run, cycle or even walk in the dark. During winter time in the UK, it starts getting dark from around 4pm so when we’re all heading home after work, we’re almost walking, running or cycling in complete darkness. If you’re someone who loves night rides or heads out for a run late at night, it’s so important to have high visibility or hi vis clothing and other accessories to keep yourself safe.

One of the main and most obvious reasons you need hi vis clothing is so that you can be seen in the dark. Whether you’re running in a dimly lit area or cycling through a busy city, it's vital that you can be seen so you’re not hit by a vehicle and so you don’t bump into other people. Hi vis not only makes yourself brighter to other people but it can also brighten your path in front of you so you can more easily see where you’re going. This can prevent injuries, especially if you’re running or cycling on uneven surfaces and terrain.

To get started with hi vis, you need a hi vis jacket and a head torch. You can find hi vis jackets from Proviz in multiple colours, but it’s important to make sure that it’s reflective and made from innovative materials. A head torch is also good for runners and cyclists who like to keep their hands free but still need to light a path for themselves.

Proviz fabric technology

(Image credit: Proviz)

As experts in high visibility and reflective technology, Proviz are well known for their products that feature this innovative tech and fabrics. Proviz is renowned for their quality fabrics that are technologically advanced so you can see and be seen in any light. Through dedicated research, development and testing, Proviz ensures that each product and collection they make have the very best and latest fabrics.

Proviz uses their cutting edge technology to combine performance, functionality and visibility into their clothing. With a focus on finding a solution for everyone, Proviz clothing is designed to be extremely reflective and to work well in whatever activity you’re doing.

Some of the fabrics that they’re known for are their R360 technology. The Reflect360 collection is engineered using millions of tiny reflective glass beads. The R360 Plus technology is also popular and is engineered with the original R360 fabric technology that’s bonded to a breathable and waterproof membrane. R360 fabrics are available in multiple colours, like grey, white, blue and green. Standard yellow hi vis is extremely popular and the HydroMax, Hydrolite, MX2, NR Ultra, 7X Plus, TRI and PV Baseair fabrics come in this bright yellow colour.

Other fabric technology from Proviz includes lighting technology and helmet technology. For example, the LED360 collection uses LED360 light technology which is designed to give the perfect balance of energy consumption and brightness. All of these technologies make amazing quality reflective technology so you can feel confident while running or cycling in the dark.