Hints & Tips

The JD Sports sale (both online or in store) has huge offers and discounts all year round. The current sale has mega offers of up to 50% off on select lines.

If you’re a student, you can get 20% off at JD Sports in partnership with UNiDAYS. Sign up and verify your student status for free and you can start using the exclusive discount code. For even more savings and offers, sign up for the JDX Unlimited membership. Sign up for a JD Sports account and download the JD Sports app to get early access to sales, prizes, competitions and events for just £9.99 a year. The membership also comes with unlimited delivery.



FAQs

Does JD Sports offer free delivery? Yes. Free standard delivery is available on offers over £70. If your order is under £70, delivery is 3.99. Next day and express 2 day delivery is available and click and collect is free. Customers can also sign up and pay £9.99 a year for the JDX Unlimited membership and get unlimited delivery.

What’s the JD Sports returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 14 days of delivery. Make sure your item is unused and in its original packaging. You can return your order via post or in store. Visit the JD Sports returns portal to start a return. When JD Sports have received your order, they’ll issue a refund.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, you can track its progress via the dispatch email confirmation. Alternatively, log in to your JD Sports account and check your order history.

What payment methods are available? JD Sports accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, Apple Pay, Android Pay, Laybuy, Openpay, Clearpay and Klarna.

Is there a JD Sports store near me? Yes. Head to the ‘Find a Store’ section of the JD Sports website, enter your location and you’ll be shown your nearest store.

How do I contact the JD Sports customer service team? To contact JD Sports, call 0161 393 7055 or start a live chat on the website.

How to use JD Sports discount codes

1. Find the JD Sports discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 JD Sports discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your basket, you’ll see ‘Add Discounts and Gift Cards’. Enter your code in the box and click ‘Apply’. The checkout or basket page will refresh and your total will be updated accordingly.

The Undisputed King of Trainers

(Image credit: JD Sports)

Over recent years, JD Sports has been known and trademarked as the ‘Undisputed King of Trainers’. This is mainly due to JD Sports being a leading retailer of sports footwear, especially trainers, sneakers and football boots. With such a high accolade, JD Sports often have limited editions and exclusive designs on their website from a range of brands, including Adidas and Nike.

The JD Exclusives collections are super easy to find on their website. Simply go to the men or women’s dropdown, and select ‘Trainers’ underneath ‘Footwear’. On the left hand side with the filters, you’ll see that you can select JD Exclusive. Click this and you’ll be shown the latest and greatest exclusive models from JD Sports. Trainers exclusive to JD Sports include Nike Air Max 90, Adidas Originals Ozweego Knit, New Balance 327 Cordura and Vans Old Skool. As JD Sports are an official reseller of these brands, they often run mega offers on them including their exclusive collections, so check out the JD Sports sale during the seasonal sales period.

As well as being ‘King of Trainers’, JD Sports is also an official supplier and sponsor for many association football teams and players. JD Sports have an extensive line of football boots, various equipment and team merchandise. If you’re a football fan, check the JD Sports website to find your team merch from the Premier League, Scottish League, European League, Rest of the World and international teams. If you prefer the vintage style, you can also get retro football shirts at JD Sports.

What is the JDX Unlimited Membership and app?

(Image credit: JD Sports)

More and more brands today are creating their own membership programmes and even launching their own apps. Not one to be outdone, JD Sports has the JDX Unlimited membership and JD Sports app for shoppers to get the most out of shopping in store or on their website.

The JDX Unlimited membership is available to use in store, online or via the app. For just £9.99 a year, the JDX Unlimited memberships unlock amazing prize competitions and events for its members, plus early access to sales and deals. Members will also get the latest news and content sent to them too. To purchase the JDX Unlimited membership, you can add it to your basket at checkout when you’re shopping at JD Sports. The membership is then assigned to your JD Sports account and you can also download and log in to the app to use it there.

The JD Sports app is available on both iOS and Android devices and is free to download. It has the whole JD Sports catalogue available for you to shop from and just gives an easier and in control shopping experience to its users. As stated previously, you can add your JDX Unlimited membership onto your app. This is a great way to get the latest launches and releases straight to your phone or tablet and when you order on the app, you can still get unlimited delivery, available from JDX Unlimited Membership.