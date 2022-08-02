Lookfantastic discount codes for August 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Lookfantastic, sign up to their emails. By subscribing to the Lookfantastic newsletter, subscribers get access to the latest brand launches, early access to sales, exclusive offers and 15% off your first order when you sign up. For more news and content, follow the Lookfantastic Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube pages.

Lookfantastic runs many different sales, including big percentage discounts site wide and special codes that take extra money off items in the sale. There are also brand specific deals on offer, like 15% off L'Oréal skincare and new customers can save money on their first order when they use the code NEW15.

For a smoother shopping experience, download the Lookfantastic app for free on iOS and Android devices. The app is an easier way to shop the Lookfantastic website and users get access to app exclusive content, early launches and offers, plus they get 20% off on their first app order.

Lookfantastic offers many additional discounts for students, youths, and key workers. Students get 30% when they make a Lookfantastic account using their student email address (must end in ac.uk) and they’ll also receive exclusive student offers to their inbox. Youths or 16-26 year-olds can sign up with Student Beans, UNiDAYS, Totum, Youth Discount or VC Students for Lookfantastic exclusive discounts. Finally, key workers get 22% off all orders and 50% off their first beauty box when they sign up and verify their employment.

If you’re a regular Lookfantastic shopper, take part in the ‘Refer a Friend’ scheme. Introduce your friend to the site with your special referral code or link and you’ll both get £5 off your next order. Your friend will also be gifted a free beauty box.

FAQs

Does Lookfantastic offer free delivery? Lookfantastic offers free delivery on orders over £30. If your order is under £30, you’ll have to pay a delivery fee between £1.95 - £3.95 depending on your delivery method of choice. Lookfantastic delivery options include premier delivery (£9.90), tracked delivery, tracked Click + Collect, next day delivery, eco delivery and same day delivery.

What’s the Lookfantastic returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your Lookfantastic order, you can return it for a full refund within 30 days of receipt. The item must be returned in pristine condition. To start a return, head to the returns page on the Lookfantastic website and follow the steps provided. You should receive a refund within 5 working days after Lookfantastic has received your return.

What do I do if my order is faulty or damaged? If your order arrives and it’s faulty or damaged, contact Lookfantastic customer service. You’ll need to provide a photo of the item, order number and explanation of the damage, and you’ll either be offered a refund or another solution by the Lookfantastic team.

Can I cancel my order? If you want to cancel your order, you can contact Lookfantastic customer service or select the order you wish to cancel via your account. You can cancel the whole order or individual items from your order. Lookfantastic will send you an email confirming your cancellation. If you receive an email that says your order can’t be cancelled, it’s because your order has already been dispatched and you’ll have to go through the return process.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, you’ll receive an email with tracking information inside. Alternatively, you can track your order by clicking ‘Track My Order’ on the website and entering your order number and postcode.

What payment methods are available? Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, American Express, Mastercard, Maestro, PayPal, Apple Pay, Klarna, LayBuy, Splitit, AliPay, Zip, One4all and Wechat.

Is there a Lookfantastic store near me? Lookfantastic has two physical stores in the UK, located in Lancaster and Worthing. The best way to shop for products and services from Lookfantastic is to shop online.

How do I contact the Lookfantastic customer service team? To contact Lookfantastic customer service, start a live chat on the website.

How to use Lookfantastic discount codes

1. Find the Lookfantastic discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Lookfantastic discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath the basket subtotal, you’ll see a box that says ‘Got a discount code? Enter it here:’. Enter the code in the box and click ‘Add’.

4. If your discount code is valid, the page will refresh and the discount will be added to your total.

Everything you need to know about Lookfantastic Beauty Boxes

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

As the UK and Europe’s leading premium beauty retailer, Lookfantastic is the go-to destination for all your health, beauty and lifestyle needs. With thousands of products available from hundreds of popular brands, you can find anything you could possibly need on the Lookfantastic website, including makeup, skincare, tanning, perfume and more.

What sets Lookfantastic apart from other beauty retailers and what has made it a recognised brand in the beauty industry is its beauty box subscriptions. The Lookfantastic Beauty Box service is a global luxury subscription box that arrives at your door every month and features 6 beauty products from a variety of different brands. Subscribers can choose from 1 month (£15 one-off charge), 3 month (3 payments of £14.50), 6 month (6 payments of £13.75) and 12 month (12 payments of £13) subscriptions.

Once you sign up for a Lookfantastic beauty box, you become a member of the Beauty Box Club, which gives beauty box subscribers extra treats and bonuses each month. These benefits include exclusive offers, competitions, brands and access to limited edition boxes, a sneak peek into the Lookfantastic advent calendar, a monthly beauty box Instagram Q&A for expert advice and an ELLE magazine free with every box.

Alongside its monthly boxes, you can also find limited edition and mystery boxes, and scent edits. Lookfantastic beauty boxes are a great way to try new brands and products and are especially popular with makeup and skincare fanatics.

The Lookfantastic Summer Shop

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Summer is officially here and that calls for getting out in the sun, whether you’re chilling out in your back garden, going on holiday or planning a camping trip. No matter what activities you’ve got planned, the Lookfantastic Summer Shop is open and has all the beauty, skincare and SPF essentials you need to make Summer 2022 the best summer yet.

In the UK, we’ve had a rare change from the wet windy weather and have been hit by heatwaves. To keep yourself protected from the sun, check out the SPF and Tanning selection from the Lookfantastic Summer Shop. It’s so important to keep your skin safe and protected while you’re catching some rays so pick up some sun cream, lotions, sprays and after sun from expert brands at Lookfantastic. If you prefer an artificial tan, you can also stock up on fake and self tanning products from popular brands like Aveda, Bondi Sands, Coco & Eve, Dove, Fake Bake, Filter by Molly-Mae, Iconic, Lumene, St. Tropez and many more.

If you’re looking for casual yet sophisticated summer makeup, the Lookfantastic Summer Shop has many beauty products to choose from, including waterproof mascaras, lightweight foundations, setting sprays, glowy bronzers and blushes, and colourful eyeshadow palettes. There’s also a summer fragrance section with bright, fresh and floral scents from Viktor & Rolf, Marc Jacobs, Armani and Chloe. For those headed abroad, Lookfantastic is the best place to look for holiday essentials that are travel sized so they can easily fit in your hand luggage.