Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Footasylum, sign up to their emails. By subscribing to the Footasylum newsletter, you get instant access to the latest launches, events and offers straight to your inbox. For more promotions, make sure you’re following the Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube pages. The Footasylum sales and outlet are available on their website, with huge deals and reductions on men’s, women’s and kids categories.

The Footasylum app features the full Footasylum catalogue and unlocks access to exclusive deals and products through Footasylum UNLCKD. With the app, iOS and Android users get access to their full range of clothing, footwear and accessories with easy filtering and a quick checkout process. Footasylum UNLCKD also lets users shop online and scan in store to earn vouchers with every purchase and unlock Footasylum events and experiences.

Footasylum has great discount offers for NHS staff and students. NHS staff get 10% off in store and online with their Blue Light card. In partnership with UNiDAYS, students can sign up and verify their student status for free and get 10% off at Footasylum online. For people who shop a lot on Footasylum and want unlimited delivery, you can sign up for FA UN-LTD. Simply pay a one-off cost of £9.99 for unlimited priority delivery for a full year.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Footasylum sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for Footasylum We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

What are the Footasylum delivery options? Footasylum offers standard delivery for £3.95, next day delivery for £4.99 and Sunday delivery for £6.99. For people who want unlimited delivery, you can pay £9.99 for a full year of free unlimited priority delivery with no minimum spend.

What’s the Footasylum returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 14 days of receipt. Make sure your order is unused and in original packaging and labels. To start a return, fill out the returns form that came with your order and follow the instructions on the form. You can return your product via Asda toyou, CollectPlus, Hermes and InPost. Once Footasylum has received and inspected your order, a refund will be issued.

Can I exchange my order? Yes. If you want to exchange your order, fill out the exchange section of the returns form included in your order and send back your item. Footasylum exchanges are only available in the UK.

How do I track my order? To track your order, you’ll have received an email when your order was dispatched. This will contain the tracking information and links which you can use to track your order. Alternatively, enter your order number and email address into Hermes to monitor your delivery.

Can I cancel my order? Footasylum process their orders very quickly so there’s a small window in which you can cancel your order and stop it from going out. This will need to be done within 20-30 minutes of ordering. If you miss this window, you’ll have to go through the returns process.

What payment methods are available? Footasylum accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, Laybuy and Klarna.

Is there a Footasylum store near me? Yes. There are many Footasylum stores across the UK. Head to the ‘Store Finder’ section of their website, enter your location and you'll find your nearest store.

How do I contact the Footasylum customer service team? To contact Footasylum, start a live chat or a WhatsApp conversation on their website.

1. Find the Footasylum discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Footasylum discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your order summary, you will see ‘Have a discount code?’ Click this dropdown, enter your code in the box and click ‘Apply’. If valid, the page will refresh and your total will be updated accordingly.

(Image credit: Footasylum)

If you’re a regular Footasylum shopper, you might want to consider downloading the Footasylum app. The Footasylum app is a great way for users to shop the latest deals and products from Footasylum and to build up loyalty points and vouchers that can be used in store or online.

Rather than shopping on the Footasylum website, the Footasylum app (which is available on iOS and Android devices) is a quick and easy way to shop the full product catalogue from your phone or tablet. The Footasylum app has all the latest streetwear, athleisure and footwear, including heritage styles, exclusive colourways, cutting-edge technology and much more. For a next level shopping experience, the app lets you filter by brand, colour, size and style so you can easily find what you want. The app also has a smooth checkout process with good delivery options which is available to over 60 countries.

Footasylum UNLCKD is the app’s loyalty scheme which lets users shop online and scan in-store vouchers available on the app to earn vouchers with every purchase. Footasylum UNLCKD also means you can unlock access to priceless experiences like Footasylum events and product launches. You can sign up to Footasylum UNLCKD via the Footasylum website before using it on the app.

If you’re a regular Footasylum shopper and want unlimited access to the latest news and products from top sports and fashion brands, the Footasylum app is definitely worth a download… and it’s free.

(Image credit: Footasylum)

As one of the UK’s leading sportswear, streetwear and fashion apparel retailers, Footasylum has access to the latest collections from popular brands. As a third-party retailer, you can find cheap prices on top brands in the Footasylum sale and outlet sections. Footasylum runs individual and seasonal sales that are different to the main brands’ websites or stores, so you can save money and get cheap deals on the latest collections. Make sure to check out the Footasylum Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Boxing Day sales for big discounts.

The top brands to shop on Footasylum include: Adidas, Alessandro Zavetti, Berghaus, Converse, Hoodrich, Jordan, Kickers, Kings Will Dream, Monterrain, Montirex, New Balance, Nicce, Nike, The North Face, Tommy Hilfiger, UGG and Zavetti Canada. These brands are always trending on the Footasylum website so if you’re looking for the latest products and collections from them, check out Footasylum first for exclusive discounts.

As the seasons change, more and more collections and features are promoted but there are a few ranges and edits that never go out of style and are popular all year round. When you hover over the men’s, women’s and kids dropdowns, you’ll see ‘Featured’ on the right hand side. These featured collections are typically the most popular and best selling products on the Footasylum website.

For example, Footasylum have cleverly put together All Black Footwear and All White Trainers collections. Black and white are the most popular colour of shoes and clothing, as they act as a neutral base to bolder patterns and brighter tones. With this in mind, Footasylum put all black shoes and all white shoes in their own featured collection so shoppers can easily find the most popular shoe style in classic colours.