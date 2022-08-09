Charles Tyrwhitt discount codes for August 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hints & Tips

Charles Tyrwhitt offers multiple discounts to students, apprentices, youths and members of the Armed Forces. Students get 10% off and free delivery at Charles Tyrwhitt in partnership with Student Beans, as do apprentices and 16-26 year olds with Youth Discount. Members of the military get 10% off at Charles Tyrwhitt when they order over the phone.

Charles Tyrwhitt offers a refer a friend programme. When you refer a friend to Charles Tyrwhitt, you and your friend will both get 20% off your next order. To use this scheme, simply click ‘Have an Offer Code?’ at the checkout and there should be a ‘Referred by a friend?’ option.

As a carbon neutral company, Charles Tyrwhitt offers a recycling scheme where you can recycle your old shirts and polos for money off your next order. Bring your old shirts and polos to a Charles Tyrwhitt store and you’ll get £5 off your next purchase. If you bring in 4 shirts, you’ll get £20 off the Charles Tyrwhitt shirt multi-buy.

Charles Tyrwhitt runs sales and clearances throughout the year, but they’re best known for their multi-buy deals. For example, shoppers can get 4 shirts or polos for £139, 2 jumpers from £109.90, 2 trousers or shorts from £99.90 and 3 pairs of socks from £16.50.

FAQs

What are the Charles Tyrwhitt delivery options? Charles Tyrwhitt offers multiple delivery and pick-up options. Standard delivery is £4.95, next day delivery with Evri is £7.95 or DPD for £9.95 and custom shirt deliveries are £4.95. Alternatively, you can Click+Collect from a local collection point for £4.95 or at a Charles Tyrwhitt store for free.

What’s the Charles Tyrwhitt returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your Charles Tyrwhitt order, you can return it for a full refund within 6 months of purchase. Customers can return their orders via Asda, Royal Mail, Evri, InPost or can drop them off at a Charles Tyrwhitt store. To start a return, head to the returns page on the website and follow the instructions.

Can I amend my Charles Tyrwhitt order? To amend your order, contact the Charles Tyrwhitt customer service team. You’ll need to do this quite quickly before your order has been dispatched.

How do I track my Charles Tyrwhitt order? Once your order has been dispatched, Charles Tyrwhitt will send you order and dispatch confirmation emails which contain tracking links. Alternatively, track your order on the website or sign up to tracking updates via the Virtual Assistant in Messenger.

What payment methods are available at Charles Tyrwhitt? Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal and Apple Pay.

Does Charles Tyrwhitt offer product guarantees? Charles Tyrwhitt offers a 6 month quality guarantee policy. This applies to all products on the website including those purchased in the sale.

Is there a Charles Tyrwhitt store near me? There are multiple Charles Tyrwhitt stores in the UK, USA and France. Click ‘Find A Store’ on the website and enter your postcode to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the Charles Tyrwhitt customer service team? To contact Charles Tyrwhitt customer service, call 0344 4824000, start a live chat or fill out an email contact form on the website.

How to use Charles Tyrwhitt discount codes

1. Find the Charles Tyrwhitt discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Charles Tyrwhitt discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. On the right hand side of the checkout page, you’ll see a drop down that says ‘Have an Offer Code?’ Click this, enter your discount code in the box and click ‘Apply’.

4. If the discount code is valid, the page will refresh and the discount will be applied to your total.

5. Note that you can’t use more than one Charles Tyrwhitt discount code at a time or in conjunction with one another. If you’ve already applied a discount code and attempt to add another to your order, the original offer will be removed.

Find the perfect shirt with Charles Tyrwhitt

(Image credit: Charles Tyrwhitt)

With over 30 years of experience designing and creating men’s formal wear, it’s safe to say that Charles Tyrwhitt has been an expert in men’s shirts since 1986. Depending on your style, preferences and budget, you can find the perfect shirt with Charles Tyrwhitt.

Before you dive into the Charles Tyrwhitt shirt collection, it’s important to understand what kind of shirts you can find. There are multiple shirt options to choose from, including Oxford, overshirts, dress shirts, tuxedo shirts, linen shirts and more. The terminology can get a little confusing so to narrow down your options, Charles Tyrwhitt offers work shirts, casual shirts and polo shirts to keep things simple.

If you’re near a Charles Tyrwhitt store, you can book an in-person appointment with one of their experts to find the perfect fit and style. In this appointment, an expert will measure and style you to find the right shirt or suit to fit your body type. They’ll also take into account your needs, budget and where you plan on wearing your shirt or suit. If you’d prefer to figure out your measurements at home, Charles Tyrwhitt has a ‘Shirt Finder’ on the website which helps you find your fit, colour and style. Start by choosing the fit you want – classic, slim or extra slim – and go through the rest of the steps and select the collar, colour and ironing options. After you’ve completed the steps, Charles Tyrwhitt will show you the shirts that match your choices.

How to dress up a suit

(Image credit: Charles Tyrwhitt)

As menswear experts, Charles Tyrwhitt has a wide selection of men’s clothing to choose from, including shirts, suits, blazers, coats, shoes and more. One thing that men often overlook are accessories but these can completely elevate and change the way your suit looks. If you’re looking to dress up your suit for your next big event, follow these tips to take your suit to the next level.

Let’s say you’re wearing a black suit with a white shirt. This is simple, classic and as you’ve gone for quite neutral tones, you can jazz your suit up with more bright colours and intricate detailing. Start with the shoes and socks. A pair of Oxford shoes are a classic pairing with a smart suit but add a pop of colour with some fun socks. At Charles Tyrwhitt, you can pick from different colours and patterns, plus you can find packs of three or multi-buy from £16.50. Another great finishing touch is adding a belt or braces to your trousers. You can find both smart and casual options at Charles Tyrwhitt and all their belts come in versatile shades of black and brown.

To truly demand attention in your suit, pick a tie or pocket square that stands out. These accessories are what makes a suit and they allow you to express yourself and your individuality. Pocket squares from Charles Tyrwhitt are super vibrant and eye-catching with multiple pattern options to choose from, including paisley, spots, stripes, keys and the more unusual: ducks, fish, bulls and flying pigs!