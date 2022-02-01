Hints & Tips

Gtech have great deals on their website but their products are also available on other third party websites and retailers, often discounted for a lot cheaper. Make sure to check retailers like Amazon, Currys, Argos, Robert Dyas, eBay and more.

Gtech offers free delivery on any of their products to all UK addresses. With a focus on getting you a high quality product as quickly as possible, customers can order by 7pm on the Gtech website for next day delivery. If you’re unsatisfied with your Gtech product, you’re covered by their 30-day money back guarantee so you’ll get all your money back or you can exchange your product for another Gtech device.

FAQs

Does Gtech offer free delivery? Gtech offers free delivery on all of their products across the UK. If you need to make an order on any additional or spare parts and accessories you may have to pay £3.99. If you want something shipped to an international address, you’ll have to pay a delivery fee but it depends where you are. Next day delivery is also free if ordered before 7pm.

How do I track my Gtech order? To track your Gtech order, there’s a section on the Gtech website that says ‘Track My Order’. Click this and you’ll be asked to enter your order number and delivery postcode. Your order number will be sent to you via email when you purchase or you can check the ‘Live Orders’ section of your Gtech account dashboard.

What is Gtech’s returns policy? All products ordered from Gtech can be returned within 30 days. Customers will get their money back or they can choose an item to exchange their unwanted one with. This is the Gtech 30-day money back guarantee. Make sure you contact the Gtech team to organise this. You may need to cover the cost for the return carriage which can be up to £50.

What payment options are available? Wherever you are in the world, you’ll have to pay in British pounds. Customers can pay for Gtech products with all major credit and debit cards and you can also pay via PayPal and Amazon Pay.

What do I do if my Gtech product stops working? If your Gtech product stops working, visit their support page which has loads of online manuals, troubleshooting information, FAQs and how-to videos. You can also get spares and replacement parts compatible with your product if this is the issue you’re having. For anything else, make sure to contact the Gtech team.

Is there a Gtech store near me? No. Gtech is an online presence but you can find many of their products on online and physical retailers.

How do I contact the Gtech customer service team? To contact Gtech customer service, you can call them on 08000 308 794 or start a live chat conversation with them.

How to use Gtech voucher codes

1. Find the Gtech voucher code you want to use and head to the website. You can find their voucher codes on the T3 Gtech voucher code page, the Gtech website or emails. Remember to check T&Cs.

2. Select the items you want to buy and add them to your shopping basket.

3. Head to the checkout page. You’ll see ‘Add Offer Code’ underneath the product where you can enter the code and apply it to your order. This is the same if you’ve been given a gift card by someone else.

4. Voucher codes and gift cards can only be used once and you’ll have to make sure that it’s valid with all products. They’re not always valid on sale or discount items and bundles are also exempt.

Why you should buy a pet-focused vacuum cleaner

(Image credit: Gtech)

Gtech’s best selling vacuum cleaner and their most well-known product is the AirRAM MK2. This vacuum has been given an important and exciting upgrade to the AirRAM MK2 K9 which is the same original and impressive device but also comes with technology that specialises in vacuuming up pet hair. But why is this so important?

We all love our pets but if you have a dog or cat that sheds a lot, it can be hard to clean up all their hair. By investing in a vacuum cleaner that is specifically manufactured to tidy up their hair, you’ll save more money. Too much hair puts extra stress and strain on your cleaning appliances so if you get a specially designed one, you’re less likely to need to replace full devices or shop for additional parts.

The AirRAM MK2 K9 is a perfect vacuum cleaner for pet lovers. Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds and Spaniel owners are most likely to need a vacuum cleaner like the AirRAM MK2 K9. This cordless vacuum cleaner is designed with a powered brush head and aluminium parts that helps you tackle tough cleaning jobs. The robustness of the vacuum has been improved with the aluminium so it can handle the extra hair from your animals. It also works well and glides over carpets, hard floors and sofas, which is where pets love to sit! If your dog or other animals have a lot of hair, the easy empty bin compresses everything tightly so you can really pack it in and dispose of it easily.

Rest and relax with the Gtech MYO Touch Massage Bed

(Image credit: Gtech)

While Gtech is best known for their cleaning appliances, including their gardening trimmers and mowers, they’ve also started to branch into more products using their signature and innovative technology. For example, Gtech introduced the MYO Touch Massage Bed in 2019.

The MYO Touch Massage Bed is a fully automated and adjustable massage experience. Unlike other massagers which are built into chairs or can be handheld, the MYO Touch Massage Bed is a full length contoured bed which you can fully lie down on. It has a robotic foam roller underneath and moves seamlessly across the body.

The MYO Touch Massage Bed allows you to personalise what you need and what areas need to be targeted to alleviate stress or pain. As it's so easy to tailor, you can use it on yourself or your friends and families can have a go. The removal pegs slot onto the track below the bed so you can concentrate on specific areas and you can also alter tension with the cord and adjustable handle. When you hop on, it’s super easy to control and the bed is designed to cut out after 15 minutes so you can fit it in around your busy schedule and keep safe while using it. It can also pack away tidily for convenient storage.

The MYO Touch Massage Bed is a true investment piece at £299.99. However, if you’re a fan of massages and find regular sessions too expensive or hard to fit into your schedule, having your own at home eliminates these worries. It’s the perfect device to get out at the end of a long day or after a workout.