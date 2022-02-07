Hints & Tips

Very offers a student discount in partnership with Student Beans. Simply sign up and verify your student status and you can start taking advantage of the multiple discounts available for Very. Very student discounts do expire so make sure you double check before you use them.

For easier shopping and extra offers, download the MyVery app. Available on iOS and Android devices, the MyVery app gives users access to the full Very catalogue, easy tracking and ordering, and exclusive discounts to your phone or tablet. The app is free and also comes with a Very assistant to answer any questions you might have.

FAQs

What delivery options are available at Very? Very offers standard, nominated day and supplier direct delivery, and click & collect. Standard and supplier direct delivery is £3.99 and nominated day is £4.99. Click & collect is free on orders over £30 and under £30 orders have a £3 delivery charge. Larger goods come with different delivery options and charges.

What’s the Very returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within the 28 days approval guarantee period. Make sure your order is unused and in its original packaging. Return options include home collection, supplier direct returns, post office and Collect+. Head to the returns section of the website and follow the steps to start a return. When Very has received and assessed your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? When your order has been dispatched, you’ll receive a dispatch email with tracking links inside for you to track your order. Alternatively, head to the ‘Track my order’ section of the website and enter your details to track your order.

What payment methods are available? Very accepts all major credit and debit cards and Very Pay.

What is Very Pay? Very Pay is a payment process where you can buy now and pay later. You get three choices where you can pay now, pay later or pay in 3. To use Very Pay, you’ll have to apply for it and if you do, you’ll get 20% off your first credit order.

Is there a Very store near me? No. Very is an online-only store.

How do I contact the Very customer service team? To contact Very, call 0800 11 0000 or start a live chat on their website with the Very assistant.

How to use Very discount codes

1. Find the Very discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Very discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. At the checkout, you’ll have to sign into your account or register as a new customer. Select your delivery option and go through to payment.

4. Once you get through to payment, you will see a box that asks for your discount code. Enter it here and click ‘Apply’.

5. If valid, the page will refresh and the discount will be applied to your total.

Health & wellness with Very

Whether you’re looking for your next piece of tech or the latest designer clothing, you can find whatever you or your family need on Very. One of their most popular departments is health & wellness, where you can find the latest equipment, food prep, supplements and clothing to help you conquer your fitness goals.

The Very health & wellness section is cleverly categorised into fitness, self-care and nutrition. For fitness, you can find smartwatches, home gym equipment, clothing and more so you can workout outside, at the gym or at home. Very also has the best fitness tech like Fitbit and Garmin models and the Apple Watch Series 7. When buying clothes online, it can be a little difficult to figure out the right size for you, especially if you’re looking for a sports bra. Very has a sports bra guide so you can find the right size and support for you, perfect for whatever workout activity, like running, weight training and yoga.

With a focus on nutrition, Very offers a wide selection of food preparation and nutrition products, like blenders, supplements, juicers, air fryers and multi-cookers. If you love to workout but you want to keep track of your body statistics, Very also has a diagnostics section where you can find blood pressure monitors, thermometers and circulation boosters.

At Very, you can find the top sports, fitness and wellness brands on the market. In the offers or clearance sections, you can find great deals on these brands so you can get high quality products at affordable and discounted prices.

Very X collaborations & edits

Before Very was launched in 2009, it was better known as Littlewoods which often had many celebrity endorsements. With a shift to the online and the birth of Very, they kept with this trend and have since had many celebrity and influencer collaborations.

Big UK public figures like Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton and Jameela Jamil have promoted Very and been in their adverts, helping boost the Very name and their fashion and beauty collections. Popular Very collaborations have been from Michelle Keegan, Binky Felstead and Kimberley Walsh.

Kimberley Walsh from Girls Aloud fame was one of the first celebrities to collaborate in Very, back in 2014. Her collections featured form fitting dresses and fresh takes on office wear, like dramatic pencil skirts, tea dresses and pipped blouses. Most recently, Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead launched her very own Winter fashion collection. With prices starting at £10, the collection has the perfect staples for your winter wardrobe, including woolly jumpers, day-to-night coats, comfy beanies and other warm clothes in neutral colours and fun animal prints.

Actress Michelle Keegan is also very well known for her collaborations with Very, originally launching a fashion and homeware line in 2017. The Very and Michelle Keegan collection has seasonal picks like dressy florals, relaxed sweats and statement knits. The Michelle Keegan Home range features sofas, bedding, lampshades, cushions and curtains in feminine colours and geometric detailing. Make sure to check the Very website every season to find the latest celebrity collections and collaborations.