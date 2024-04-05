How Discount Codes Work at T3

Why does T3 offer discount codes?

The mission statement for T3 is to seek out beautiful things that let you live a smarter, better life. We want to find the best of the best when it comes to homeware, lifestyle and tech products, and so naturally, offering our readers a way to save money on the products we recommend is the move.

As one of the UK’s leading consumer lifestyle websites, and with over 27 years of experience, we provide helpful buying guides and carefully curated deals, so offering discount codes felt like an organic addition to T3.

How does T3 source our discount codes?

All of the discount codes and surrounding content on T3 are sourced and curated by the T3 team, without any third-party involvement.

T3 is part of the Future PLC family and uses a central eCommerce platform called Hawk to easily and effectively list discount codes, deals, and sales information. The T3 team has carefully selected retailers that they recommend and feel represent the interests of the readership.

We have a dedicated team of deal experts at T3 who source, test and write discount code content. They do this by scouring competitor websites, affiliate networks, retailer websites, and newsletters for discount codes to test and add to the relevant retailer page.

Our affiliate account managers forge and build relationships with retailers and affiliate networks which allows us to negotiate exclusive discount codes that can’t be found elsewhere, and gives us access to future discounts and deals that we can let our readers know about.

All discount codes and deals are checked and tested daily. Find out more about how coupons at Future PLC work .

Why trust T3?

Our reviews are independent and free from commercial considerations, and we take pride in that. And we carry that ethos over to our discount codes by making sure we aren’t promoting retailers and discounts we wouldn’t be happy to use ourselves. Find out more about T3’s reviews and ethics policy .

T3 is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation and abides by the Editors’ Code of Practice. This means we want to uphold ourselves to the highest standards, and that goes for our discount code and money-saving content too.

This is why we create and test all of our discount code content ourselves, without any third parties.

How do we make money?

If you make a purchase using a discount code from T3, we may receive a commission.

Our discount codes and deals are updated daily. This takes a team of deal experts, editors, commercial account managers, and developers to make this happen. And they need to be paid for their work.

When a reader finds a discount code they’d like to use and clicks on it, they’re taken to the retailer's website. When this happens, a cookie is dropped that lets the retailer know that they’re coming from T3. If the user then places an order with the retailer, we may get a commission. The size of the commission depends on our relationship with the retailer.

Future PLC, our parent site, has in-depth terms and conditions that delve into the different ways that we make money across the group's publications. You can also find out more about Future PLC .

How do we test discount codes?

We keep it simple, but effective. By trying the discount code out exactly as any user might, we can very easily determine whether a discount code works or not.

One of our deal experts will head to the retailer's website, fill their basket with products that meet the requirements of the discount code terms and conditions, head to checkout, and put the discount code in. If it works, we add it to the relevant retailer page. If it doesn’t, we move on to the next code.

On occasion, a retailer reserves the right to discontinue a discount code without letting us know, and in these cases, we’ll try to remove it as soon as possible. We test our codes daily and remove them when they stop working, we don’t list one-time use codes, and we don’t feature user-specific codes, as they likely won’t work after the initial use.

What if a discount code doesn’t work?

We recommend checking the terms and conditions to see if you’ve met the criteria. There may be a minimum spend threshold, verification for students, health workers, or military discounts, or there may be some products excluded, so it’s worth confirming that you've met these requirements.