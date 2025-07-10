I love Sony's latest headphones, but the last-gen is what you should buy this Prime Day

They don't fold. There – I just named pretty much the only possible flaw that you'll be able to find, even if you do dozens of hours of research, about this stunning Sony headphones deal for Prime Day.

It sees the terrific (five-star reviewed here at T3) Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones knocked down by a massive £160 here in the UK, and $152 in the US, most likely in reaction to the fact that they've just been replaced by a newer model (one that has folding hinges). That doesn't stop them from being a simply superb deal, though, with some of the very best noise-cancelling and audio out there.

Sony WH-1000XM5 UK Deal

Sony WH-1000XM5 USA Deal

Why should you pick up the Sony WH-1000XM5?

Well, as I opened this piece by pointing out, there was only really one common criticism of the XM5 headphones when they released in 2022, which was that despite their extremely slick new design, they no longer folded as much. As gripes go, that's a pretty minor one, as indicated by the fact that we still gave them a five-star review overall.

We stand by that verdict, and I speak as the writer who reviewed their follow-up, the XM6s, earlier this year. The XM5 is extremely close to its successor in terms of sound quality and noise-cancelling, with the exact same battery life and a design that only experts will be able to tell apart at a glance.

That means you'll get super comfortable all-day wear while blocking out almost all background noise and droning – they're genuinely perfect for flights, and even though they're older, the XM5s are still a superb pick for travellers. Really, at practically half the price of the XM6, it would be hard to recommend anyone buy the newer set while this deal is live.

Speaking of which, it's a Prime Day special, so you might want to jump on it. Every indicator points towards the headphones leaping back up in price when Prime Day ends at the close of 11 July.