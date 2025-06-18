I’ve tested all of 2025’s best noise-cancelling headphones, but keep returning to Bowers & Wilkins' Px7 S3

If anyone knows me, they'll know that I pretty much live in headphones. They're great when in an office, so I can concentrate on getting words down. They're great when travelling for work, too, to blot out extraneous noise.

The best ANC headphones are plentiful, there's no doubt about that – with 2025 bringing a new and significant entry to the shelves, in the form of Sony's WH-1000XM6 over-ears. They're 5-star headphones, through and through, except I keep on returning to a different pair...

For the past two months, I've had the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3 in my possession and, well, it's like they've possessed me really. I've used them on long-haul flights, at home, on the go, in the gym, basically everywhere. They might not be the most obvious ANC headphones choice, but here's why they're my pick of the year.

What are the best ANC options?

It's not only Sony that's got its top-tier ANC offering, of course, with a plethora of other quality makers in this market. Perhaps the best headphones for travel remain the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones – which I once called "the ANC king"!

The other top picks? Well, Apple users will find the AirPods Max hard to ignore for their sheer ease of use in the Apple ecosystem. But the noise-cancelling is also absolutely top-notch. They do cost more than anything else I've mentioned, though, which is one tax to consider there.

Or, if you're more of an at-home listener, then the Sonos Ace is, as the name hints, an ace product. I'm aware that not everyone loved these, as the sound profile isn't as quality as the others I've mentioned – not without some tweaking anyway. But the comfort? Oh my! The Sonos are the most comfortable long-term-wear headphones I can name.

Why are the B&W PX7 S3 so good?

And yet, here I am, Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3 on my head as I type this very article, as my preferred choice. Just what is it about the latest set that's caught my attention?

It's multi-faceted, ultimately. The PX7 S3 is like an entirely new pair of headphones, not just an upgraded model over the older S2 version.

That means rethought ANC, which cuts out sound far better than on any other Bowers & Wilkins product I've ever experienced. It doesn't feel like 'a vacuum' as experiences go, however, which is less tiring for longer listens in my view.

Beyond that, though, it's the sheer quality of the product that just really resonates with me. The faux-leather earcups are super comfortable, the headphones' profile when flat is nice and trim, the headband adjustment is wonderfully fluid, and the battery life is solid too.

Sure, the PX7 S3 cost just as much as the nearest competition. But as all-rounders, I find these headphones tick the boxes for so many scenarios. If you want the best for travel then, sure, pick the Bose or Sony. But for a similar experience, with a finish that presents a nicer aesthetic in my view, plus great comfort wherever you are, the PX7 S3 get my vote.