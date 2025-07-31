Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro appears online – hints at a radical range rethink

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S26 family could see the introduction of an S26 Pro, thought to replace the standard S26 model. There's no detail on whether this is just a name change, or if there will be "pro" features added to the phone.

If you thought Samsung's progression through recent Galaxy S models has been a little iterative and pedestrian then prepare to get excited: the Galaxy S26 family could signal a change of direction for the popular Android phones.

While we heralded it as the "phone of the year", the Galaxy S25 Ultra was criticised in some quarters for being a little too much like its predecessor, itself accused of being a little too much like 2023's Galaxy S23 Ultra. You can see the pattern, and if you've witnessed recent Samsung devices side-by-side, you'd be right in thinking that not a lot has changed in recent years.

Well strap in for a ride, because there could be big changes coming. We've previously reported that the Galaxy S Plus model could be dropped from the line-up and replaced by the Galaxy S26 Edge. And now it seems that a Galaxy S26 Pro could be joining the line-up.

The details come from SammyPolice (via 9to5Google), which uncovered details in the GSMA database, pointing to a change in the records from the Galaxy S26 to Galaxy S26 Pro for model number SM-S942U.

That would see the Galaxy S26 family offering the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Edge and Galaxy S26 Pro. It's thought that the Galaxy S26 Pro replaces the regular S26, but currently there are no details on any specific hardware changes to make this a "pro" model.

A move to better compete with Apple?

It's likely that this is Samsung's attempt to bring more definition to the family, to better compete with rival brands. Look at any Chinese phone brand and you'll see that use of the term "pro" is much more liberal.

What Samsung is potentially looking to do is make the Galaxy S devices more distinctive. While the Ultra will continue to sit in that top position as one of the best phones you can buy, the Edge has a superslim design. It also sports a higher price point than the Plus model that it will "edge" out.

That leaves the entry-level device in the Galaxy S family as the Pro.

Consider that the Galaxy S25 runs on flagship hardware, has an excellent display and premium build quality, as well as getting seven years of software updates and a triple camera arrangement, and it's fairly "pro" in comparison to something like the iPhone 16. Apple's equivalent handset has fewer cameras, less powerful hardware and a lesser display than the iPhone 16 Pro.

It stands to reason, then, that Samsung might just be looking to elevate the naming of the regular Galaxy S26 in comparison to its biggest market rivals – without actually adding any "pro" features.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S26 family of devices at a Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2026. We'll undoubtedly hear a lot more on its possible plans before then.