Samsung Galaxy S25 FE confirmed – will launch in a matter of weeks

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will launch earlier than expected. That was confirmed by the brand in its latest earnings call.

Samsung is having a strong year so far, with a wide array of new products which have rocked the tech market. Most recently, we've seen the brand's new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 handsets, which marked a significant moment for the Korean outfit.

Before it took the foldable phone world by storm, the brand had its sights set on the world of traditional Android phones. The Samsung Galaxy S25 range was launched back at the start of the year, and enjoyed a handsome reception at launch.

Now, it looks like a more affordable variant of that handset will be here sooner than expected. As reported by Android Authority, the brand has confirmed an earlier launch for the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE this year, as part of its Q2 earnings call.

Daniel Araujo, the brand's VP of Mobile Experience, said, "We will focus on maintaining sales momentum with seasonal promotions as well as an earlier launch of the S25 FE."

So, when exactly can we expect the new handset? The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launched in October last year, so an earlier launch may arrive in either August or September.

That's exciting for fans of the brand, who will get their hands on goodies even sooner. However, it's even more exciting when we consider the other handsets expected to launch before the end of the year.

We're told to expect the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold before the calendar is taken off the wall, while the long awaited Project Moohan XR headset is also anticipated. Whether the early launch of the FE is designed to coincide with these launches at one big event, or to get out of the way of the other devices, is currently unclear.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, there's no denying it's an exciting time. Samsung has had a flying start to 2025, and it shows no sign of slowing down on the home straight.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals $799.99 $680.78 View Deal ends Mon, Aug 11, 2025 $780 View $799.99 Preorder Show more