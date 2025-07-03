Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE confirmed by renowned case manufacturer

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE name has appeared on Spigen's website, seemingly confirming its existence. It's expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, as well as new smartwatches and a possible tri-fold device next week.

Samsung is due to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event in a matter of days, with 9 July penned in the diary and New York City set as the location.

The event is expected to reveal the next generation of Samsung's folding phones, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 both heavily rumoured, though there has also been speculation of a cheaper clamshell, thought to be called the Z Flip 7 FE.

What is the latest rumour about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE?

Now, a new report from Android Central further supports the idea of that device making its debut at Unpacked. The site spotted a listing on the website of popular case manufacturer, Spigen, under the name the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. That seemingly confirms its existence and expected launch alongside the flagship model.

Spigen didn't reveal the cases that will be offered for the models and the page has since been taken down – it now returns a 404 Error message. However, Android Central did manage to screenshot the Google Search query that also confirms the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE name.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Previous rumours have suggested the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be powered by the Exynos 2400 processor rather than Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets, and there have been listings on Geekbench to suggest it will have 8GB of RAM and run Android 16 with One UI 8.

There is also said to be a 3,700mAh battery under the hood, 25W fast charging and like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, offer two camera lenses on the rear and a single sensor on the front when you flip it open for selfies.

For now, nothing is confirmed but it's certainly looking like it's going to be a busy show for Samsung next week. It's not just the new foldables that are expected, but there are also three new smartwatches rumoured to be revealed. It's also possible that Samsung could throw in some new earbuds, and there have been reports that its much-rumoured tri-fold device could make its debut, too.

