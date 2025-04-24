New Samsung Galaxy foldable launch event leaked
This could be the date the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 arrive
Quick Summary
The launch date for the new Samsung foldable phones may have just been revealed.
That's said to take place in New York.
After launching its new Samsung Galaxy S25 range earlier in the year, the focus of the Korean brand's fans is now firmly on its foldable phones. Those tend to arrive in the summer, and bring its latest innovations to market.
Now, a new report from a publication called Korea JoongAng Daily suggests that the launch event is already set in stone. The report suggests that the launch event will take place in New York in the first week of July.
According to a source close to the situation, the decision was made based on the cultural significance of the city. They said, “Samsung has recently hosted its second-half Unpacked events in culturally significant cities, such as Seoul in 2023 and Paris last year. This year, it will return to one of the most iconic cultural cities – New York – for the first time in three years.”
Just what will be unveiled at the show remains a mystery. Of course, we'd expect to see successors to the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 enter the fray, as has become standard fare for the brand's second-half event.
However, those aren't the only devices we've heard about. Rumours of a tri-fold handset have exploded in recent months, as the brand looks to do battle with the Huawei Mate XT. And we've heard a lot of whispers about a cheaper variant of its Flip phone, too.
More recently, both of those were said to be launching later in the year. A Q4 launch would probably be too far removed from this event to make sense, though I'd be surprised if we didn't at least get a teasing glimpse of the handsets.
There's also the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. That's not a foldable, though I still maintain that its slim build is made possible thanks to the R&D associated with folding technology. With the expected launch date of that phone pushed backwards, it's not out of the realms of possibility to see it launched in the summer.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
LG TVs get the game-changing free upgrade promised months ago
Your LG TV can now be an Xbox – no console required
By Carrie Marshall
-
New Panerai Submersible Chrono Marina Militare Experience Edition has one feature I wish more watches had
And it comes with a three-day immersive experience
By Sam Cross
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE still on for this year, but one leak curbs our excitement
This is an odd choice
By Sam Cross
-
Expected Samsung foldables could arrive later than expected this year
It could be a late launch for these foldables
By Sam Cross
-
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE images make us simply ask, "Why?"
Well, and when?
By Britta O'Boyle
-
Samsung's 2025 foldable upgrades edge closer to release, after 3C listing
But don't expect quicker charging speeds
By Britta O'Boyle
-
Samsung finally announces Android 15 (One UI 7) release date for older phones
It's coming soon
By Sam Cross
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could get its biggest camera upgrade yet
It's a significant moment for the range
By Sam Cross
-
New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 renders show a huge upgrade to the front display
It looks more like the Motorola Razr
By Sam Cross
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 slated for beefy battery boost
This could be the best flip phone yet
By Sam Cross