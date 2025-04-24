New Samsung Galaxy foldable launch event leaked

Quick Summary The launch date for the new Samsung foldable phones may have just been revealed. That's said to take place in New York.

After launching its new Samsung Galaxy S25 range earlier in the year, the focus of the Korean brand's fans is now firmly on its foldable phones. Those tend to arrive in the summer, and bring its latest innovations to market.

Now, a new report from a publication called Korea JoongAng Daily suggests that the launch event is already set in stone. The report suggests that the launch event will take place in New York in the first week of July.

According to a source close to the situation, the decision was made based on the cultural significance of the city. They said, “Samsung has recently hosted its second-half Unpacked events in culturally significant cities, such as Seoul in 2023 and Paris last year. This year, it will return to one of the most iconic cultural cities – New York – for the first time in three years.”

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Just what will be unveiled at the show remains a mystery. Of course, we'd expect to see successors to the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 enter the fray, as has become standard fare for the brand's second-half event.

However, those aren't the only devices we've heard about. Rumours of a tri-fold handset have exploded in recent months, as the brand looks to do battle with the Huawei Mate XT. And we've heard a lot of whispers about a cheaper variant of its Flip phone, too.

More recently, both of those were said to be launching later in the year. A Q4 launch would probably be too far removed from this event to make sense, though I'd be surprised if we didn't at least get a teasing glimpse of the handsets.

There's also the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. That's not a foldable, though I still maintain that its slim build is made possible thanks to the R&D associated with folding technology. With the expected launch date of that phone pushed backwards, it's not out of the realms of possibility to see it launched in the summer.

