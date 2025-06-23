Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 as slim as S25 Ultra when folded – as shown in dummy hands-on video
The best look yet at the next Samsung foldable
Quick Summary
Leaked video of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 shows a seriously slim device.
Plus, we've got a look at an exciting colour as well.
In the relatively near future, we're expecting a new and improved suite of foldable phones from Samsung. The brand tends to launch its new foldable handsets in the summer, and this year looks set to be no exception.
It's also looking like a really exciting launch. We'd expect to see successors to both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, but there's also rumour of a more affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE model, which is big news.
Still, what's not big is the dimensions of its flagship. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks set to do away with the chunky build of older Samsung models, entering a seriously svelte model into the arena.
Now, a full hands-on video has been shared by a Korean YouTube channel, which appears to showcase a dummy unit. Most notable is the case slimness, which is not far from the bulk of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra when folded – a massive leap for the brand.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leaked colours
It's not the only leak, either. We've also seen some official looking product images revealed, showcasing the device in two colours.
First is the fairly obvious black hue, but there's also a really lovely blue in the images. It's somewhere close to royal blue, and looks really stylish, though the absence of a paler near-white colour will raise some eyebrows.
Still, it's nice to see something which doesn't stick religiously to the status quo. I actually think it's a really great way to celebrate what is certain to be a momentous release for the brand, and should help to attract some more people to the devices.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
With the launch event rumoured to take place sometime in July, we really shouldn't have to wait too long to see these devices first hand. Until then, we'll be keeping a very close eye on the rumour mill for more details.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.